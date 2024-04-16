Report: Hong Kong gives conditional approval to Bitcoin and Ether ETFs

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has given conditional approval to spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on April 15, 2024, according to a report by Reuters. The report says that the Hong Kong branches of three separate asset management companies—Harvest Fund Management, Bosera Asset Management and China Asset Management (ChinaAMC) have received approval to launch ETFs.

This development comes after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year. This move allowed approved entities to list Bitcoin ETFs on stock exchanges and investors can buy and sell these ETFs as they would buy and sell stocks.

What is a spot ETF?

Exchange-traded funds or ETFs are a bundle of assets similar to a mutual fund that generally tracks a group of stocks. However, unlike mutual funds, ETFs can be bought and sold on stock exchanges like the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the same way a regular stock can. Spot ETFs for cryptocurrency would allow investors to track the crypto’s current price as opposed to its future speculative price. They provide traditional investors with an opportunity to invest in a cryptocurrency without directly purchasing it.

Besides the US and now Hong Kong, other countries like Canada, Dubai and Singapore have also previously approved Bitcoin ETFs. India, on the other hand, has been cautious of the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Soon after the US approved Bitcoin ETFs, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das confirmed that India’s position is unchanged on cryptocurrency. “We feel that especially for emerging market economies, and I would say the same would apply to advanced economies also, travelling down that path will create huge risks which will be very, very difficult to contain,” Das argued.

