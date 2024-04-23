Quarterly Results: Reliance Jio’s data traffic increased by 35.2% year on year

Reliance Jio saw a 35.2% rise in data traffic year on year in the fourth quarter of the financial year (Q4FY24 which ended on March 31, 2024) going from 30.3 billion GB in Q4FY23 to 40.9 billion GB this quarter. The company’s customer base also added 10.9 million net subscribers this quarter, taking its total subscriber base from 470.9 million in Q3FY24 to 481.8 million in Q4.

Despite the increase in customer base, the average revenue per user (ARPU) was Rs. 181.7, staying the same as the previous quarter. The company said that its improved subscriber mix was “partially offset by increasing mix of promotional 5G traffic, offered unlimited to subscribers and not yet charged separately.”

Key insights from Jio’s earnings:

Increase in 5G’s contribution to Jio’s subscriber base: In Q4, over 108 million Jio subscribers migrated to the 5G network. The 5G network now carries 28% of Jio’s wireless data traffic.

Increase in JioAirFiber coverage: As of this quarter, JioAirFiber is being offered in 5,900 cities and average data usage on the platform is 13GB, which is 30% higher than JioFiber subscribers.

Jio’s financial performance: Jio’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs. 14,360 crore, increasing from the previous quarter where the EBITDA was Rs. 13,955 crore. Its net profit also increased, going from Rs. 5,445 crore in the previous quarter to Rs. 5,583 crore in Q4.

Operational highlights for the quarter:

Disney and Jio finalize their deal: After months of speculation, in February, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Viacom18, and Disney announced their joint venture to merge their digital streaming and television businesses in India. With this deal, RIL would be granted exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India, with a license to more than 30,000 Disney content assets.

Jio argues against administrative auction for fixed wireless access: The company has reportedly written to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) arguing against the administrative allocation of satellite spectrum for commercial services like fixed wireless access. It states that fixed wireless access (FWA) is a use case of 5G technology and as such should only be allowed through the auctioned spectrum. Further, it says that if satellite communication (satcom) providers are allowed to provide FWA services then the companies buying spectrum via auction should be refunded.

How did Reliance’s other digital businesses perform this quarter?

Ajio: The ‘All stars sale’ on Ajio carried out this quarter delivered 36% growth in website traffic and added 300,000 customers to the e-commerce platform.

JioMart: Average order value (AOV) on JioMart grew by 30% year on year and units sold per order increased by 37% .

JioMart Digital: Reliance Retail’s digital consumer electronics offering expanded its merchant base by 20% year on year as of this quarter.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!