RBI proposes to allow UPI payments via prepaid payment instruments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor has proposed to allow the use of third-party Unified Payment Interface (UPI) apps for making UPI payments from Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) wallets. First proposed in 2019, PPIs are instruments that facilitate the purchase of goods and services, apart from financial services and remittance facilities. These can be cards, wallets, and any such form/instrument that can be used to access the PPI and to use the amount present in it. However, paper vouchers cannot be used to issue PPIs. PPIs can be issued by banks and non-banks after they receive approval from the RBI. Some of the entities providing PPIs include Airtel Payments Bank, American Express, and Jio Payments Bank. At present, if you want to make a UPI payment, you can do so by linking your bank account to the bank's UPI app or to any other third-party UPI provider's app (like Paytm or PhonePe) but similar linkages are not allowed to a PPI. To make UPI payments by a PPI, you would have to use the PPI issuer's web or mobile app. RBI believes that allowing users to link PPI wallets with third-party UPI apps for payments would "enhance customer convenience and boost adoption of digital payments for small value transactions." Other changes proposed by RBI: Besides this, RBI has also proposed that UPI should be enabled for cash deposits at cash deposit machines (CDMs), which is expected to ease customer experience and make the currency-handling process at banks more efficient.…

