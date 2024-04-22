RBI directs payment companies to monitor suspicious transactions during elections

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified all regulated payment companies to track suspicious transactions during the election period, reported the Economic Times. The notification came in an April 15 letter to all Payment System Operators (PSO) that warned them to be on the lookout for any transactions that could be used to influence voters or fund poll candidates. The bank also cited concerns raised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in its directive. According to sources cited by ET, PSOs were asked to track possible dubious transactions, specifically high-value merchant payments and recurring person-to-person payments. Merchants could be used for illicit cash distribution, as a person could make a large digital payment to the merchant who could then distribute smaller cash amounts to voters with the intention of influencing them. Similarly, small recurring person-to-person transactions also needed to be monitored.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India had come out with updated directions for payment aggregators covering KYC requirements, due diligence of merchants and operations of escrow accounts. The directions made the existing KYC requirements for merchants on payment aggregator platforms considerably stricter.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!