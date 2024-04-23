wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

RBI Extends Payment Aggregator Rules to Include Physical Point of Sale Payment Providers

bank-owned P-PA services do not require any authorization, but will also have to ensure compliance with other requirements for P-PAs.

Published

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a circular including physical point-of-sale payment providers within the scope of payment aggregators. This means that companies like Pine Labs and MSwipe would now fall under the scope of payment aggregator regulations. They will have to apply for authorization with the RBI and will have to comply with the guidelines for merchant onboarding, customer grievance redressal, etc present under RBI’s 2020 guidelines within the next three months. On the other hand, bank-owned P-PA services do not require any authorization, but will also have to ensure compliance with other requirements for P-PAs. As per the draft regulations, non-banking entities providing P-PA services will have to inform the RBI about their plans to seek PA authorization within the next 60 days. P-PAs can apply for a license by May 31, 2025. Banks will close the accounts of existing P-PAs by October 31, 2025 unless they are able to prove that they have submitted an authorization application with the RBI. Till they receive an update from the RBI about their application, they will be allowed to continue operations. Non-banking P-PAs will also have to seek approval from the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS), RBI, Central Office (CO) within 60 calendar days from April 16, 2024, about their existing P-PA activity. Any company that intends to provide P-PA services in the future will also have to seek this approval before they begin operations. Financial requirements to be met by non-bank point-of-sale payment providers: For…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Russia sentences Meta spokesperson to six years in absentia

According to Russian investigators, Stone had published online comments that defended hostile and violent actions against Russian military personnel.

11 seconds ago

News

RBI Extends Payment Aggregator Rules to Include Physical Point of Sale Payment Providers

bank-owned P-PA services do not require any authorization, but will also have to ensure compliance with other requirements for P-PAs.

29 mins ago

News

Discord Adds Clause To Terms of Service to Prevent Users From Suing It In Court

However, it is possible to opt-out of the clause by emailing an opt-out notice to arbitration-opt-out@discord.com within 30 days of April 15, 2024, or...

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ