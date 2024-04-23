The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a circular including physical point-of-sale payment providers within the scope of payment aggregators. This means that companies like Pine Labs and MSwipe would now fall under the scope of payment aggregator regulations. They will have to apply for authorization with the RBI and will have to comply with the guidelines for merchant onboarding, customer grievance redressal, etc present under RBI’s 2020 guidelines within the next three months. On the other hand, bank-owned P-PA services do not require any authorization, but will also have to ensure compliance with other requirements for P-PAs. As per the draft regulations, non-banking entities providing P-PA services will have to inform the RBI about their plans to seek PA authorization within the next 60 days. P-PAs can apply for a license by May 31, 2025. Banks will close the accounts of existing P-PAs by October 31, 2025 unless they are able to prove that they have submitted an authorization application with the RBI. Till they receive an update from the RBI about their application, they will be allowed to continue operations. Non-banking P-PAs will also have to seek approval from the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS), RBI, Central Office (CO) within 60 calendar days from April 16, 2024, about their existing P-PA activity. Any company that intends to provide P-PA services in the future will also have to seek this approval before they begin operations. Financial requirements to be met by non-bank point-of-sale payment providers: For…
RBI Extends Payment Aggregator Rules to Include Physical Point of Sale Payment Providers
