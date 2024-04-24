Indian Actor Ranveer Singh Files FIR Against His Deepfake Criticising the BJP government

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has filed an FIR against a social media account that disseminated an AI-altered deep fake video that showed the actor criticising the BJP government, according to an Indian Express report. The original video is from his recent trip to Varanasi, where he walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra. The clip shows Ranveer Singh criticising PM Modi on issues of unemployment and inflation. The actor also took to X to warn against the morphed video.

According to Singh’s spokesperson, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr Ranveer Singh.” The incident mirrors a similar event that occurred last week, where actor Aamir Khan was the victim of a viral deep fake video that showed him endorsing a political party.

Deepfake videos of actors are not new, but the election period appears to have given them a political twist. Last year, a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral, sparking criticism from many quarters, including IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who offered government assistance in filing FIRs against social media platforms to victims of deepfakes.

Last year, Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that new deepfake regulations would be announced, suggesting that either existing laws will be amended, or a new law introduced—and that deepfakes created outside India but used within it, will be covered by the laws too.

