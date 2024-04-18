wordpress blog stats
Puducherry FOSS Community Demands Adoption of Open-Source Software By Govt Institutions

The community, among other things, has demanded for adoption of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) in educational and other government institutions.

Published

The Free Software Hardware Movement of Puducherry (FSHMP) has called for the adoption of Free Open Source Software (FOSS) and Open Standards by all government and public institutions, in a list of demands for political parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The FSHMP is a collective of tech professionals from Puducherry volunteering to promote “FOSS, open hardware, digital commons, free culture and knowledge freedom” and works in affiliation with the Free Software Foundation Tamil Nadu. https://twitter.com/FSFTamilnadu/status/1779510043840483502   The organisation has currently handed over these demands to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Dravida Munnetra Khazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. It intends to submit these demands to other parties as well. What is FOSS? FOSS refers to software that is open source, which means that the original source code is accessible without restrictions to the public enabling them to inspect, modify and enhance the code. FOSS is essentially a “community-driven” development process that fosters transparency, sharing of knowledge, and the ability to customise software as per individual or organizational needs. What is the FSHMP demanding? Here’s a list of the key demands made by the FSHMP: GNU/Linux operating system along with existing Microsoft Windows operating system must be pre-installed in all government-sponsored laptops provided to school students. The organisation has sought adherence to the National Level Policy on Information Technology (2012) and the National Level Policy on the Adoption of Open Source Software (2014). All government offices and public institutions, including educational institutions, must…

