wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Paytm Begins User Migration to PSP Banks Post-NPCI Approval

Paytm streamlines UPI services, transitioning users from Paytm Payments Bank to four major PSP banks after NPCI green light.

Published

What’s the news: One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the brand Paytm, received go ahead from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to start the user migration to new Payment System Provider (PSP) bank handles immediately, as per the company’s stock exchange filing. “Following NPCI's approval on March 14, 2024, to onboard OCL as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) on the Multi Payment Service Provider API Model, Paytm has expedited the integration with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and YES Bank. All four banks are now operational on the TPAP, streamlining the process for Paytm to shift user accounts to these PSP banks,” said the announcement. With the four banks acting as Payment System Provider (PSP) banks, the company said it has “started transitioning ‘@paytm’ handles users to these banks, ensuring seamless UPI payments.” The news comes as a sigh of relief for Paytm that had earlier relied on the license and banking services of Paytm Payments Bank for offering UPI on the Paytm app. However, the restrictions imposed on the Paytm Payments Bank by the Reserve Bank of India in January left many merchants and customers in the lurch as they were unable to use UPI on Paytm. The company on March 1 told its investors that it had discontinued its agreements with Paytm Payments Bank, days after Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned as non-executive chairman of Paytm Payments Bank and the company removed its nominee from the Bank’s Board. Also Read: Paytm…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

News

Paytm Begins User Migration to PSP Banks Post-NPCI Approval

Paytm streamlines UPI services, transitioning users from Paytm Payments Bank to four major PSP banks after NPCI green light.

6 seconds ago

News

XAI unveils preview of Grok 1.5V, their new multimodal model

The blog post claims that the model is competitive with existing frontier multimodal models and even outperforms others in real world spatial analysis. 

21 hours ago

News

Civil Aviation Ministry talks of differentiated regulation of drones for civil and defence use

Ministry Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam talked about a separate set of guidelines for drone usage based on specific use cases like civil and public uses,...

22 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ