What’s the news: One97 Communications Limited (OCL), that owns the brand Paytm, received go ahead from the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to start the user migration to new Payment System Provider (PSP) bank handles immediately, as per the company’s stock exchange filing. “Following NPCI's approval on March 14, 2024, to onboard OCL as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) on the Multi Payment Service Provider API Model, Paytm has expedited the integration with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and YES Bank. All four banks are now operational on the TPAP, streamlining the process for Paytm to shift user accounts to these PSP banks,” said the announcement. With the four banks acting as Payment System Provider (PSP) banks, the company said it has “started transitioning ‘@paytm’ handles users to these banks, ensuring seamless UPI payments.” The news comes as a sigh of relief for Paytm that had earlier relied on the license and banking services of Paytm Payments Bank for offering UPI on the Paytm app. However, the restrictions imposed on the Paytm Payments Bank by the Reserve Bank of India in January left many merchants and customers in the lurch as they were unable to use UPI on Paytm. The company on March 1 told its investors that it had discontinued its agreements with Paytm Payments Bank, days after Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned as non-executive chairman of Paytm Payments Bank and the company removed its nominee from the Bank’s Board. Also Read: Paytm…
News
Paytm Begins User Migration to PSP Banks Post-NPCI Approval
Paytm streamlines UPI services, transitioning users from Paytm Payments Bank to four major PSP banks after NPCI green light.
