Ola Stops Operations in UK and Other Countries to Focus on the Indian Market

Indian ride-hailing giant Ola has announced its decision to discontinue operations in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand as part of a strategic reorientation towards strengthening its domestic business and gearing up for an impending initial public offering (IPO), according to an Entrackr report.

The move underscores Ola’s strategic pivot towards consolidating its position in its home market, India, while also aligning with its focus on transitioning towards electric mobility solutions. Ola Electric, a subsidiary of the parent company ANI Technologies, is also poised for its IPO, aiming to raise substantial funds to fuel its expansion plans. Earlier in 2019, Ola revealed that Ratan Tata had invested in Ola Electric Mobility in his personal capacity when the company’s target was to have a million electric cars in India by 2021.

What Ola has to say about the move?

“Our ride hailing business is growing rapidly, and we remain profitable and segment leaders in India. The future of mobility is electric – not just in personal mobility, but also for the ride-hailing business and there is immense opportunity for expansion in India,” an Ola spokesperson said in a statement .

“With this clear focus, we’ve reassessed our priorities and have decided to shut down our overseas ride-hailing business in its current form in the UK, Australia and New Zealand…,” the spokesperson added.

The decision to withdraw from international markets comes amid Ola’s efforts to electrify its fleet and elevate its service offerings within India. This strategic shift entails focusing resources on scaling up electric scooter and bike-taxi services, a segment poised for significant growth in the Indian market.

Challenges and Considerations

Key factors contributing to Ola’s exit from the UK, Australia, and New Zealand include the imperative to prioritize resources for its IPO and the escalating costs associated with transitioning its existing fleet to electric vehicles in line with global trends.

While Ola has achieved a notable valuation of $7.3 billion, profitability remains elusive, prompting the company to reassess its international ventures. Challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic further compounded Ola’s struggles in Australia and New Zealand, where it faced stiff competition from rivals like Didi Chuxing.

The company’s recent valuation adjustment by U.S. asset manager Vanguard, coupled with intense competition in international markets against the likes of Uber, underscores the complexities inherent in the ride-hailing industry.

Ola’s strategic realignment also reflects its focus on Ola Electric’s IPO, following the filing of its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in December 2023. Ola Electric aims to raise Rs 5,500 crore (approximately $660 million) through the IPO, with plans to expand its cell manufacturing capacity, invest in research and product development, and address corporate debt obligations.

As one of the key players in India’s ride-hailing landscape, Ola competes vigorously with Uber, backed by significant investments from prominent firms such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Temasek, and Accel. Moreover, its electric vehicle arm recently secured 410 crore (approximately $50 million) through non-convertible debentures from EvolutionX, underscoring investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Earlier in March, Ola and Uber came under the fire of regulators as their aggregator license application was rejected by the Pune Regional Transport Authority as their documents were not in compliance under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines Act, 2020.

