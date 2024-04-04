NITI Aayog, the Government's think tank, highlighted the importance of e-commerce in ‘Boosting exports for MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises)’ in its recent report. The report called for harnessing e-commerce platforms to amplify the presence of MSMEs in global markets. The think tank revealed that various MSMEs are unable to capitalize on the highly lucrative export market due to an inefficient process, a dearth of credible sources of information, and inadequate capital. Pointing to the current gaps in policy, they called for changes in the process of exports. The report also contains various recommendations to streamline and incentivize the process, thereby encouraging MSMEs to export their products. Here is a summary of all that NITI Aayog said in the report: What are the challenges faced by MSMEs? Overwhelming regulatory compliance requirements: They explained how regulatory requirements for MSMEs can be resource-intensive and time-consuming and the practical implementation of existing policies can be dissonant. Requirements like seeking out reliable quality accreditation labs and paying import duties on samples and e-commerce rejects have heavy costs. This is further exacerbated by the e-commerce exporters having difficulties accessing incentives. A taxing process: They explained how MSMEs are required to do a high volume of paperwork for various processes since they report to five different government authorities- DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade), Customs, GST (Goods and Services Tax), Banks, and the Reserve Bank of India. The process can be even more overwrought as exporters are required to resolve custom disputes and reconciliation payments…
News
NITI Aayog recommends e-commerce for boosting MSME exports
The NITI Aayog drew parallels from several countries to suggest measures to boost MSME exports including creating a National Trade Network, a green channel for e-commerce exports and a one-stop information portal for exporters.
Latest Headlines
- Department of Homeland Security report criticises Microsoft for China-linked hacker attack, provides recommendations April 4, 2024
- Letter from 200+ Artists Including Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Metro Boomin, Others Urges AI Companies For Responsible Use Of Music April 4, 2024
- Mozilla Suggests Changes To WhatsApp In Order To Restrict Message Forwards and Combat Election Disinformation April 4, 2024
- NITI Aayog recommends e-commerce for boosting MSME exports April 4, 2024
- Anthropic writes paper on how to jailbreak Claude and trick it into answering harmful questions April 4, 2024
Free Reads
News
Department of Homeland Security report criticises Microsoft for China-linked hacker attack, provides recommendations
The Department of Homeland Security has suggested that Microsoft prioritize security improvements instead of launching new products and make a public plan for security-focused...
News
Letter from 200+ Artists Including Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Metro Boomin, Others Urges AI Companies For Responsible Use Of Music
Over 200 artists, including legends, unite against AI's threat to creativity.
News
Mozilla Suggests Changes To WhatsApp In Order To Restrict Message Forwards and Combat Election Disinformation
The creator of Mozilla Firefox has published a statement stating that WhatsApp isn’t doing much to detect and stop “networked disinformation and hate speech"...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...