NITI Aayog recommends e-commerce for boosting MSME exports

NITI Aayog, the Government's think tank, highlighted the importance of e-commerce in ‘Boosting exports for MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises)’ in its recent report. The report called for harnessing e-commerce platforms to amplify the presence of MSMEs in global markets. The think tank revealed that various MSMEs are unable to capitalize on the highly lucrative export market due to an inefficient process, a dearth of credible sources of information, and inadequate capital. Pointing to the current gaps in policy, they called for changes in the process of exports. The report also contains various recommendations to streamline and incentivize the process, thereby encouraging MSMEs to export their products. Here is a summary of all that NITI Aayog said in the report: What are the challenges faced by MSMEs? Overwhelming regulatory compliance requirements: They explained how regulatory requirements for MSMEs can be resource-intensive and time-consuming and the practical implementation of existing policies can be dissonant. Requirements like seeking out reliable quality accreditation labs and paying import duties on samples and e-commerce rejects have heavy costs. This is further exacerbated by the e-commerce exporters having difficulties accessing incentives. A taxing process: They explained how MSMEs are required to do a high volume of paperwork for various processes since they report to five different government authorities- DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade), Customs, GST (Goods and Services Tax), Banks, and the Reserve Bank of India. The process can be even more overwrought as exporters are required to resolve custom disputes and reconciliation payments…

