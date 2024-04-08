The classification of over-the-top (OTT) services as broadcasting under the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation bill, 2023 appears to be an attempt to “redefine the boundaries of personal and public communication”, the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) says in its comments submitted to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). Similar to what other stakeholders have argued in their submissions, NBDA says that traditional broadcasting and OTT services are vastly different and should not be subject to the same regulatory framework. [Note: MediaNama received these comments in response to an RTI request.] NBDA highlights that the exploratory memorandum to the draft bill calls this bill a result of the Government’s recognition of the need to have a cohesive regulatory framework for broadcasting services. It says that in its desire to implement a cohesive legal framework, the government has failed to take into account the appropriateness of doing so. “No prior study or impact analysis has been conducted by the MIB to ascertain the feasibility of treating OTT services as broadcasting services and whether the same would potentially result in censorship, overregulation and be detrimental to the ease of doing business,” it states. Ambiguities under the bill: Ambiguity with how news and current affairs are defined: The definition of news and current affairs programmes under the bill is “(i) newly-received or noteworthy audio, visual or audio-visual programmes or live programmes, including analysis, about recent events primarily of socio-political, economic or cultural nature, or (ii) any programmes transmitted or retransmitted on the…
News
News Broadcasters and Digital Association Critiques Draft Broadcasting Bill for Overregulating OTTs
News broadcasters highlights how news content can’t be classified and subjected to certification from content evaluation committees as it would quench the right to freedom of speech.
Latest Headlines
- Summary of American Privacy Rights Act April 8, 2024
- Tech Manifestos 2024: INC Vows to Withdraw Broadcast Bill, Amend Data Protection Act, and Tackle Government Censorship April 8, 2024
- News Broadcasters and Digital Association Critiques Draft Broadcasting Bill for Overregulating OTTs April 8, 2024
- RBI proposes to allow UPI payments via prepaid payment instruments April 8, 2024
- TRAI releases consultation on National Broadcasting Policy 2024, key points April 8, 2024
Free Reads
News
American Privacy Rights Act, could become a watershed moment in privacy and data protection rights in the US, as it provides a comprehensive federal-level...
News
Tech Manifestos 2024: INC Vows to Withdraw Broadcast Bill, Amend Data Protection Act, and Tackle Government Censorship
Unlike what many would expect in terms of promises about regulating disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) while simultaneously leveraging it for public good,...
News
TRAI has asked for consultation regarding a varieties of issues including promoting Indian content on OTT platforms and parameters for measuring broadcasting revenue for...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...