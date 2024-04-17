New RBI Rules Redefine Payment Aggregator Scope and Compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has come out with updated directions for payment aggregators covering know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, due diligence of merchants, and operations of escrow accounts. These directions update the RBI’s guidelines for regulating payment aggregators in 2020 , 2021 , and 2022 .

These new directions define payment aggregators (PAs) as— “entities which on-board merchants and facilitate aggregation of payments made by customers to such merchants, for purchase of goods and services, using one or more payment channels, in online or physical Point of Sale payment modes through a merchant’s interface (physical or virtual), and subsequently settle the collected funds to such merchants.” This definition notably adds physical point-of-sale payment providers within the ambit of payment aggregators, which means that companies like Pine Labs and MSwipe would now fall under the scope of PA regulation.

Payment aggregators are sub-divided into two categories—

online payment aggregators (PA-O) which facilitate e-commerce transactions (except payments on delivery of goods)

PA – physical Point-of-Sale (PA–P) which facilitates face-to-face/proximity payments on delivery transactions.

The directions also divide merchants into two sub-categories—

Small merchants: Physical merchants (those undertaking only proximity/face-to-face transactions) and have a turnover of less than Rs. 5 lakh per annum

Medium merchants: Both physical and online merchants with a turnover between Rs 5 lakh and Rs.40 lakh per annum

What additions have been made to payment aggregator regulations?

New directions for escrow accounts:

The 2020 guidelines required PAs to maintain the funds they collect in escrow accounts with scheduled commercial banks. The same accounts can now be used for both PA-O and PA-P activities. These accounts will also now maintain funds of the payments collected on the delivery of goods (called ‘Delivery versus Payment transactions’ by RBI).

Interestingly, the 2020 guidelines allowed for the debit of funds to make payments to accounts (besides the merchant’s account) on specific directions from the merchants. Such transactions will no longer be allowed as per the draft directions.

KYC compliances:

Due diligence when onboarding merchants: This due diligence must be carried out in accordance with RBI’s 2016 master directions on KYC . For small merchants, PAs must undertake contact point verification (CPV) of the business establishment. They will also have to verify the bank accounts in which the merchants’ funds are settled. For medium merchants, PAs will undertake CPV as well as verify one Officially Valid Document (OVD) of the proprietor of the business and verify one OVD of the business. OVD includes the passport, the driving license, proof of possession of the Aadhaar number, and a Voter Identity Card. Due diligence through the Video-based Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) will be allowed if the PA takes an agent’s help to facilitate the process only at the merchant end. PAs must maintain the details of these agents.

This due diligence must be completed by September 30, 2025, and provide quarterly compliance reports as per the format prescribed by RBI. Entities providing PA-P services as of April 16,2024 must complete the due diligence process within a period of 12 months from the date of submission of the application for PA authorization.

Ongoing merchant monitoring:

PAs must monitor the transaction activity of a merchant. This activity will be used to see if the merchant needs to be moved to a higher category of due diligence.

The PA must have risk-based limits for the onboarded merchants.

PAs have to ensure that the merchant transactions processed by it are in line with the merchant’s business profile. They must also make sure that marketplaces onboarded by them do not collect and settle funds for services not offered through their platform.

PAs must ensure that both the name of the merchant and the PA are listed on the web pages where different payment options are listed, on the payment confirmation page, and also on the charge slip. This must be done within 3 months from April 16, 2024.

Other compliance requirements for PAs:

PAs must ensure complete and ongoing compliance with the wire transfer guidelines prescribed in the 2016 master direction on KYC.

Non-banking PAs are required to register themselves with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND).

PAs are allowed to use agents to onboard merchants if they have a board-approved policy clearly laying down the framework for engaging agents. PAs are responsible for all the actions of their agents and must carry out proper due diligence of these agents. They are required to monitor the activities of their agents and review the agents’ performance once a year. PAs must ensure the customer information held by them and their agents is preserved and customer confidentiality is maintained.

For face-to-face/proximity transactions done through cards, no entity other than the card issuers and card networks will store the card data starting August 1, 2025. To track transactions, entities can store limited data – last four digits of the card number and the card issuer’s name. All existing card-on-file data stored by entities other than card issuers and card networks will be purged.

The draft directions are up for comments till May 31, 2024.

