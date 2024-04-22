Earnings report: Netflix to Cease Reporting Subscriber Additions From Q1 2025

Netflix added 9.33 million users to its global paid subscriber base in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1FY24), according to its latest earnings report. Of the total subscribers added, 2.16 million paid net additions come from the Asia Pacific region, which, just like the previous quarters, continues to be the region with the least Netflix subscriptions. The region also continues to make Netflix the least amount of money per subscriber, going from an average revenue per membership (ARM) of $7.31 in the last quarter of 2023 to $7.35 in Q1FY24. Despite the slight increase in ARM this quarter, over the past year, the overall trend for ARM shows a decline especially given that the region started off with an average revenue per Indian qamember of $8.03 in Q1FY23.

While it is unclear how Netflix is performing in India this quarter, it reportedly saw a 0% growth in monthly active users in Q4FY23. The company also ran into trouble with some of its Indian content this quarter. In January, Netflix had to take down the Tamil film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’ from the platform after an FIR was filed by one Ramesh Solanki, a Hindu IT Cell member, who claimed that some scenes in the film had hurt Hindu sentiments.

Netflix’s plans to stop reporting subscriber numbers and ARM:

It’s important to mention here that 2024 will be the last year that we will be able to observe Netflix’s subscriber addition/decline and ARM. Starting Q1FY25, Netflix will stop reporting quarterly membership numbers and ARM, focusing instead on revenue and operating margins. The company says that it is developing new revenue streams like advertising and its extra member feature, and as such, memberships are just one component of its growth.

“We’ve also evolved our pricing and plans with multiple tiers, [and] different price points across different countries. I think those price points are going to become increasingly different. So each incremental member has a different business impact. And all of that means that, that historical simple math that we all did, number of members times the monthly price, is increasingly less accurate in capturing the state of the business” Netflix’s CEO Gregory K. Peters added .

On the performance of Netflix’s ads plan:

The company says that the membership on its ad tier has grown by 65% as of this quarter and that over 40% of all signups in the markets where it provides the ad tier are coming from it. The company mentioned that it does not have a fixed position on the optimal balance or ‘spread’ between ad tier and ad-free tier user bases and revenues. “Much like we’ve done with price changes in general, we really use signals from our customers, things like plan take rate, conversion rates, churn to guide us along an iterative path to get to that right pricing,” Peters explained, adding that pricing was is not static and will change as the company evolves its offerings. He also mentioned that a general long-term guideline that Netflix is following is to achieve roughly equivalent overall monetization from the ad-supported and non-ad subscription offerings.

“Is your advertising ARPU [average revenue per user], excluding the subscription fee, up meaningfully versus your original comments that it was in the $8 to $9 range last year?” an investor asked Netflix during its earnings call. To this, Netflix’s CFO Spencer Adam Neumann said that the company has been rapidly growing its ad inventory supply faster than it can currently monetize it, as they are still building out its ad sales capabilities and product. Neumann suggested that the company’s current ARM is being negatively impacted because its ad supply growth has outpaced its ability to sell/monetize that inventory.

In terms of what it offers advertisers, Netflix said that it was “making progress on technical features like measurement ads products.”

Is there a ceiling for pricing increase on Netflix?

A price ceiling is the maximum amount, that a seller can charge for a product or service. When asked about how close Netflix is to reaching such a price ceiling for its subscription plans in mature markets, the company said that it doesn’t have a set position on the price ceiling. Peters mentioned that while subscription-based television can be seen as a potential marker of how much people are willing to spend, Netflix doesn’t think that defines user expenditure on streaming subscriptions.

“We see it as an opportunity to continue the process that we’ve been working on, which is let’s continue to try and invest wisely, add more entertainment value. And as we add more entertainment value, then, of course, we can go back to our subscribers and ask them to pay a little bit more to keep that virtuous cycle moving,” he explained.

Will short-form video consumption impact Netflix?

When looking at short-form video content, it is important to understand what people watch and when they watch it, Netflix’s co-CEO Theodore A. Sarandos explained.” So our version of short form is more like giving our members the ability to watch 10 minutes of an episode of a series,” he said. Sarandos added that some of the short form content over on TikTok and YouTube is actually complimentary to Netflix’s offerings. “So our trailers or creators expressing their fandom for our shows like doing posting a Wednesday dance or ugly crying watching one day, all those kind of things that become viral sensations and actually increase the fandom of our shows,” he highlighted.

At the same time, some short-form viewing is directly competitive with Netflix. “The same as it is with other media companies who provide content to YouTube, by way of example. The art of this has always been finding the right balance of both. So — I also would point out that these platforms have been a way to have new voices emerge, and we’ve got our eye on them as well to try to develop them into the next generation of great storytellers on Netflix,” Sarandos stated.

How can Netflix leverage generative AI?

Peters said that Netflix has been using machine learning (ML) for close to two decades as the base of its recommendation system. He mentioned that the company is “well positioned to be in the vanguard of adoption and application of those new approaches from our just general capabilities that we’ve [Netflix has] developed.” Peters added that Netflix also has the opportunity to develop and deliver new tools for creators.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!