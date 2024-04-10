Navigating De-Platforming Risks for MSMEs: Insights from MediaNama’s discussion on the competition bill

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) suffer a major risk of being de-platformed by larger platforms that they depend on for sales, Snehil Khanor, the co-founder of TrulyMadly pointed out during MediaNama’s discussion on ‘Decoding the Digital Competition Bill’ on April 5. “And the platform is the judge and the jury and the executioner. If you have no connect[ion], it is impossible to get your page back. Even if you have connect[ion], it takes six months to one year to get it back,” he explained.

Khanor mentioned that the risk of being de-platformed has to be factored into the draft bill. He brought up the example of Europe where, “there is a law that Google can never delist an app, right, whatever, maybe they can never delist the app, they can keep asking for money, they can keep invoicing, try and invoice, but they are not allowed to delist anymore.”

What are the remedies available to someone who has been de-platformed?

“There is a great degree of dependency if this [de-platforming] was a consumer issue, then there are potential remedies available to consumers like consumer court, which they can’t necessarily take over here, but for business consumers, for example, so is there a mechanism other than competition regulation that can solve some of these concerns?” Nikhil Pahwa, the editor of MediaNama asked during the discussion.

Khanor responded that in a situation where one specific person has been de-platformed, the matter can be taken up to an organization which can make a decision on it or the matter can also be taken up to consumer courts. “But for a layman, for an MSME, they would think a hundred times before going to any court, right? Let alone actually go and hire a lawyer and get the thing done, right?” he added. Khanor gave the example of the case against Google Play Billing policy which TrulyMadly and a group of other applications had taken to the court explaining that, “if 10, 20 of us were not together, I would have just taken that punch and seen if we can survive or not. But because there was power in numbers, there were some big players involved. We were able to go there because we didn’t even know anything about the law or anything about what can be done.”

He emphasized the importance of the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) orders in resolving these issues, stating that the orders put out by the CCI apply to the entire country as opposed to being directed towards the specific aggrieved individual.

What about situations where someone needs to be deplatformed?

“There are some entities which need to be de-platformed, for example, if there’s a blanket restriction on de-platforming or there can be instances that people will say, okay, we will not follow your rules and regulations. We will not let’s say comply with whatever fees that you’re asking us to pay, but you can’t remove us,” Pahwa said, asking what should be done in such situations.

Deeksha Manchanda, from the law firm Chandhiok & Mahajan, argued that there are three situations where users (be they business users or end users) can be de-platformed. The first is where platforms need to keep themselves compliant with the law of the land, she said, pointing out that if a user is not complying with the laws, platforms are obligated to take action against them. The second situation is where the user breaks a commercial agreement. “So, if there is a commercial arrangement, which is, or a contractual arrangement, which is not being respected again, unless there is a court decision, which was there for a while when the apps were protected and not de-listed, and then that court protection expired, you will have full right and ability to take action,” she mentioned. [note: TrulyMadly and others won an interim order from the Madras High Court in their case against Google Play Billing Policy, which prohibited Google from delisting their apps from Play Store even if the apps are not in compliance with the billing policy. This could be the court protection against de-listing that Manchanda is referring to.]

The third situation is where the platform needs to take action in the interest of self-preservation. Manchanda gave the example of Amazon and argued that a platform like that has an interest in ensuring seamless services like the end-to-end delivery of products because if that didn’t happen, users would migrate to other platforms. “If in that situation, there is somebody on that platform who’s inhibiting these things from happening, I probably have that commercial right to set rules that if you do these things on my platform, I’ll not let you stay on the platform because it becomes difficult for me to sustain the platform, to ensure continuity of the platform,” she argued.

