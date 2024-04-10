National Dastak, latest YouTube news channel blocked by Ministry of Info & Broadcasting

News portal National Dastak, on April 8, shared that the Central Government asked YouTube to remove its channel from its platform. The portal shared an email they received from Youtube on X stating that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had directed Youtube to block their channel. This is the latest in a series of orders sent by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to block the YouTube channels of multiple news publishers.

नेशनल दस्तक को बंद करवाना चाहती है सरकार।। 3 अप्रैल को यूट्यूब ने नोटिस भेजा था।। आर्टिकल 19 को भी नोटिस है। ।।आचार संहिता में ये सब हो रहा है।। लाखों अखबार टीवी न्यूज चैनल चल रहे। बहुजनों के नेशनल दस्तक से इतना डर। pic.twitter.com/HdSP4X0ejb — National Dastak (@NationalDastak) April 8, 2024

Along with National Dastak, an order was also sent to Article 19, another news portal’s Youtube channel. The subscriber count of these channels at the time of publishing is 9.41 million and 2.8 million respectively. A journalist working at Article 19 also shared on X an order from the Indian government to restrict its YouTube channel as well as its Facebook page.

Similarly, independent journalists also took to X to call attention to ‘Bolta Hindustan’, another digital news portal that received takedown orders from the government to block their YouTube channel.

On what basis were the channels blocked?

The email sent to National Dastak stated that the takedown order from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cited Rule 15 (2) of the Information Technology Rules, 2021 with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000.

Under Rule 15 (2) of the IT rules , an intermediary like YouTube, is under the obligation to “delete or modify or block the relevant content and information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in their computer resource for public access within the time limit specified in the direction”, as mandated by the I&B Ministry.

Similarly, under Section 69A of the IT Act , the Central government or any of its authorized officers can order intermediary platforms to block public access to information online in the interest of “…sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above…”.

But the point to note here is that the question of whether published news can be blocked under Section 69A is yet to be decided by courts. Medianama has previously reported that in 2021, the Bombay High Court had stayed provisions of the IT Rules [Rules 9(1) and 9(3)] that would require digital news publishers to create a three-tier grievance mechanism and to observe a Code of Ethics. Further, in the same year, the Madras HC too stayed more provisions of the IT Rules in response to a petition filed by TM Krishna, and the Digital News Publishers Association. Additionally, the Foundation for Independent Journalism (FIJ) also filed a petition at the Delhi HC in 2021 claiming that Part III of the IT Rules, which deal with digital media publishers, goes beyond the object and scope of Section 69-A, thus, rendering the regulation of digital news beyond its scope.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read: