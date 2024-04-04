wordpress blog stats
Letter from 200+ Artists Including Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Metro Boomin, Others Urges AI Companies For Responsible Use Of Music

Over 200 artists, including legends, unite against AI’s threat to creativity.

Published

A recent letter from more than 200 musicians has called upon AI developers, companies, platforms, and other stakeholders to “cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.” Under the banner of the Artist Rights Alliance, the statement is undersigned by a number of prominent musicians, including Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Metro Boomin, Jon Bon Jovi, the estates of Bob Marley and Frank Sinatra, and others.

The letter extends its support to responsible (emphasis ours) use of AI, stating the same to have the “potential to advance human creativity.” However, at the same time, it also flags its concerns around irresponsible usage, something it says has led to “some of the biggest and most powerful companies” using artists’ works to train AI models “without permission.”

Why it Matters

The efforts on the part of the companies are designed to replace the work done by human artists with AI-generated “sounds” and “images” that will affect the royalty received by the musicians. “For many working musicians, artists, and songwriters who are just trying to make ends meet, this would be catastrophic,” it said.

Terming this as an “Assault on human creativity,” it called on developers, music companies, platforms, as well as digital music services to “pledge that they will not develop or deploy AI music generation technology, content, or tools that replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists or deny us fair compensation for our work.”

Recent developments

This comes in the backdrop of rising concerns worldwide regarding copyrights and royalties held by artists, and what procedures should be in place to regulate AI-generated “music,” as well as whether it would be eligible for copyright protections at all. The US State of Tennessee recently enacted the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act, which aims to protect music industry professionals, singers, and performers from associated hazards such as AI voice cloning.

Among the law’s provisions, it also makes ‘the distribution or transmission of technology, software, or algorithms whose primary purpose is the production of an individual’s voice or likeness’ liable for civil action. However, it also allows exemptions for news, public affairs, and sports broadcasts, as well as for comment, criticism, scholarship, satire, or parody.

In India, however, the stance from at least a part of the music industry professionals seems to differ from their foreign counterparts. During the recently held FICCI Frames 2024 in Mumbai, lyricists, composers, and industry executives alike termed AI as a ‘great enabler’. Significantly, lyricist and speaker Garima Wahal said at the event that “AI entering the space of our copyright and royalty is definitely something we would highly appreciate.”

Also Read:

  • TikTok Vs. UMG Royalty Dispute: Music Co-Written By UMG Artists Removed
  • The Metaverse Shouldn’t Have Safe Harbor: Indian Music Industry Says
  • AI Is Not A Threat To Music Industry If Used In The Right Way: AR Rahman

 

Written By

Letter from 200+ Artists Including Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Metro Boomin, Others Urges AI Companies For Responsible Use Of Music

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

