Mozilla Suggests Changes To WhatsApp In Order To Restrict Message Forwards and Combat Election Disinformation

Mozilla has written to WhatsApp urging the platform to implement changes specific to message-forwarding mechanism and tagging viral content in order to combat disinformation and harmful content in an election year. The creator of Mozilla Firefox has published a statement stating that WhatsApp isn’t doing much to detect and stop “networked disinformation and hate speech on its platform – which can quickly turn into political violence”.

The organisation has called upon readers to add their suggestions to the letter, which asks WhatsApp to make necessary changes to the product, in order to protect the integrity of elections across the world this year.

What are the suggested changes?

Mozilla has asked WhatsApp to implement the following changes during polling days and in the month before and the month after elections:

  • Mozilla wants WhatsApp to add an additional step nudging users to “pause and reflect” before forwarding messages on the platform. This is to restrict the ease with which messages, which can further misinformation, can be forwarded on WhatsApp.
  • It has recommended adding disinformation warning labels to viral content, such as “Highly forwarded: please verify” warning labels to such messages, in addition to the “forwarded many times” label currently in use.
  • Importantly, Mozilla has asked for reducing the scope of WhatsApp’s broadcast capabilities. This could be done by disabling the Communities feature and also by limiting the size of broadcast lists to 50 people with a cap on their usage to twice a day.

MediaNama’s suggestions:

Given WhatsApp’s messaging service is end-to-end encrypted, wherein verifying the contents of the message is not possible for the platform or any other third party, it is important for the company to take up exhaustive measures in order to limit virality of content ahead of elections.

In addition to Mozilla’s recommendations, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa suggests two additional measures that WhatsApp can take up:

  • Put a cap on the number of messages that can be forwarded by new numbers registering on WhatsApp, for example, allowing only two forwards in an hour. This is to prevent people from proliferating viral content on WhatsApp with malicious intent, using multiple new accounts.
  • Allow group admins to limit forwarding of messages to the group by members.

Moreover, if not disabling the Communities feature, as recommended by Mozilla, WhatsApp must consider limiting the number of groups that can be added to a community to restrict the scope of broadcasting within a community.

WhatsApp’s election policies do match the current requirements: Mozilla’s recent study of the role of platforms in elections, particularly in Global Majority countries including India, found that the announcement policies for elections by the Big Tech disproportionately focused on North America and the European Union region, as compared to the rest of the world. Between 2016 and 2023, 62.4 percent of the policies by all platforms focused on the North America and EU region, while only 37.6 percent were directed towards other regions.

Mozilla’s study also found that WhatsApp’s election policies do not really reflect the realities of the app’s evolution into a public social network rather than just a private messaging platform. It further states that major tech companies have failed to adequately factor in the uniqueness of information ecosystems and their risks in such countries.

“This leaves dominant platforms in the region like WhatsApp and Telegram extremely vulnerable to exploitation,” the study informed.

How did WhatsApp try to combat fake news in the previous election?

‘Checkpoint Tipline’ to verify rumours:  In April 2019, just a week before the Lok Sabha elections, WhatsApp had launched ‘Checkpoint Tipline’ in collaboration with media startup Proto to clamp down on suspicious information and rumours. The feature allowed users to forward rumours to the number (+91-9643-000-888) which was then reviewed by Proto to classify as true, false, misleading, disputed or out of scope or any other related information. The delay in WhatsApp’s initiative raised doubts about the efficacy of the tipline in combating misinformation and fake news with the speed and accuracy that the imminent elections would demand. Read more about the Checkpoint Tipline here.

Adopting the Voluntary Code of Ethics:  In March 2019, social media platforms Facebook, Google, WhatsApp, ShareChat, TikTok and the IAMAI had adopted a voluntary code of ethics to abide by during the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The Code required platforms to develop a notification mechanism to legally notify the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding violation of electoral laws and norms; establish a mechanism for swift action over legal requests from the ECI; and provide a method for certification issued by ECI for political advertisers to run election ads on platforms.

Collaboration with NASSCOM to fight fake news: Prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, WhatsApp had also partnered with NASSCOM Foundation to run workshops to fight misinformation. These workshops, conducted in multiple unspecified languages, aimed at urging people to “be mindful about forwarding rumors”, and training them in tools which can be used to verify a forward, and how users can report problematic content to fact checkers and law enforcement.

What are platforms doing ahead of India’s 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

In February 2024, Meta partnered with the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp to tackle the dissemination of fake news. The helpline will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will allow users to flag deepfakes to a WhatsApp chatbot.

The objective of the program is to implement “a four-pillar approach – detection, prevention, reporting and driving awareness around the escalating spread of deepfakes.” The MCA’s ‘Deepfake Analysis Unit’ (DAU), which involves fact-checkers and research organisations associated with the MCA, is required to verify and debunk content flagged through the helpline.

Further, a group of 20 tech companies including Adobe, Microsoft, Meta, Google, and TikTok have signed an accord to combat the deceptive use of AI in 2024 elections. Tech companies agreed to develop mitigation strategies against risks of deepfakes, detecting election-related deepfakes, and curbing such content while balancing free speech, and doing so in a transparent manner. Read MediaNama’s report about the agreement here.

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

