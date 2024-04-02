Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365 worldwide amid antitrust probe

Microsoft will hereon sell its video conferencing app, Microsoft Teams, separately from Microsoft Office 365, the company said on April 1 in a blog post. This comes six months after it unbundled the two products in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland to avoid an antitrust fine in EU jurisdictions.

“Starting today, we are introducing 1) a new lineup of commercial Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites that do not include Teams in regions outside the EEA and Switzerland, and 2) a new standalone Teams offering for Enterprise customers in those regions” the company said in a blog post .

As per a Reuters report, Microsoft’s joint offering of Office and Teams has been investigated since 2020 by the European Commission after rival workspace messaging app Slack, owned by Salesforce raised concerns about it. Teams, which was added to Microsoft Office back in 2017, was popularized during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its video calling feature.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that they will allow existing customers to stay on their current bundled package, who will be able to use, renew and upgrade Teams, Office and other products as before, and will be able to add seats to the plans. They can also switch to the new plan if they wish to, during their contract anniversary or renewal.

The Reuters report further states that ever since the separation of Teams from Microsoft 365 and Office Suites in Europe back in October 2023, the user base for the platform has mostly remained unchanged, estimating Monthly Active Users for both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 at 19 million. Microsoft has faced up to €2.2 billion throughout the last decade in EU antitrust fines for bundling two or more products, and now has a chance of being penalized 10% of its annual turnover worldwide, if it is discovered as guilty of antitrust breaches.

What was the problem with Teams and Office 365 bundling?

In a press release from July 2023, the European Commission said it was concerned that “Microsoft may grant Teams a distribution advantage by not giving customers the choice on whether or not to include access to that product when they subscribe to their productivity suites and may have limited the interoperability between its productivity suites and competing offerings.”

The EC cited Slack’s complaint in the matter from July 14, 2020, in which the company alleged that Microsoft illegally tied Teams to its ‘dominant productivity suites’. Slack observed at the time that Microsoft had forced customers to install Teams as part of the Microsoft Office 365 bundle, which holds a position of dominance in the market, in the process not revealing the true cost of the video conferencing app.

