wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365 worldwide amid antitrust probe

The bundling of Teams and Office 365 was under investigation by the European Commission since 2020.

Published

Microsoft will hereon sell its video conferencing app, Microsoft Teams, separately from Microsoft Office 365, the company said on April 1 in a blog post. This comes six months after it unbundled the two products in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland to avoid an antitrust fine in EU jurisdictions.

“Starting today, we are introducing 1) a new lineup of commercial Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites that do not include Teams in regions outside the EEA and Switzerland, and 2) a new standalone Teams offering for Enterprise customers in those regions” the company said in a blog post.

As per a Reuters report, Microsoft’s joint offering of Office and Teams has been investigated since 2020 by the European Commission after rival workspace messaging app Slack, owned by Salesforce raised concerns about it. Teams, which was added to Microsoft Office back in 2017, was popularized during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its video calling feature.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced that they will allow existing customers to stay on their current bundled package, who will be able to use, renew and upgrade Teams, Office and other products as before, and will be able to add seats to the plans. They can also switch to the new plan if they wish to, during their contract anniversary or renewal.

The Reuters report further states that ever since the separation of Teams from Microsoft 365 and Office Suites in Europe back in October 2023, the user base for the platform has mostly remained unchanged, estimating Monthly Active Users for both the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 at 19 million. Microsoft has faced up to €2.2 billion throughout the last decade in EU antitrust fines for bundling two or more products, and now has a chance of being penalized 10% of its annual turnover worldwide, if it is discovered as guilty of antitrust breaches.

What was the problem with Teams and Office 365 bundling?

In a press release from July 2023, the European Commission said it was concerned that “Microsoft may grant Teams a distribution advantage by not giving customers the choice on whether or not to include access to that product when they subscribe to their productivity suites and may have limited the interoperability between its productivity suites and competing offerings.”

The EC cited Slack’s complaint in the matter from July 14, 2020, in which the company alleged that Microsoft illegally tied Teams to its ‘dominant productivity suites’. Slack observed at the time that Microsoft had forced customers to install Teams as part of the Microsoft Office 365 bundle, which holds a position of dominance in the market, in the process not revealing the true cost of the video conferencing app.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Reserve Bank of India To Set Up Digital India Trust Agency To Tackle Illegal Loan App Menace: Report

All digital lending apps need to have the DIGITA approved signature in order to be recognised as authorized apps.

6 seconds ago

eCommerce

Swiggy Instamart Partners with Park+ to Deliver FASTags at Doorstep

Instead of waiting 3-7days, FASTags can now be delivered within minutes through Swiggy Instamart

1 min ago

News

Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365 worldwide amid antitrust probe

The bundling of Teams and Office 365 was under investigation by the European Commission since 2020.

33 mins ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ