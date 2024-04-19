Microsoft Recommends Risk-Based Approach to Releasing AI Foundation Models: Comments to US Govt’s Consultation

Microsoft has recommended adoption of voluntary “risk-based and outcome-focused” frameworks for responsible release of AI foundation models and model weights in its comments to the US Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) consultation on open-source foundation models.

In March, the NTIA sought comments on the risks, benefits, and potential policy related to dual-use foundation models for which the model weights are widely available. Dual-use foundation models are open foundation models that can be fine-tuned by developers using widely available computing. As MediaNama reported, the model’s weight refers to the numerical parameters within an AI model that influence its output in response to inputs. This weight changes based on its learning over time. Further, in addition to model weights, there are other components of an AI model, including training data, code, or other elements, which are involved in its development or use, and may not always be widely available.

The consultation sought inputs on a wide range of questions regarding the definition of widely available model weights, potential benefits, risks, and implications of foundation models with widely available model weights, and standards for evaluation of such models among others.

Key Points from Microsoft’s Comments

Definition of “open” or “widely available” foundation models or model weights

Microsoft believes that the interpretations of the terms “availability” and “openness” vary widely based on the availability of the different components of a foundation model in multiple combinations. Similar to Meta’s recommendation for a flexible definition of ‘open’ or ‘widely available weights’ that considers the underlying technology stack of an AI model, Microsoft also says that wide availability of model weights can be determined based on whether weights, data, and code are available simultaneously with or without restrictions.

The company explains that if the data and code is available for a model without the pre-computed weights, then the model may still be considered to have widely available weights if typical model consumers (including end users and downstream developers) have sufficient resources and documentation to train the model themselves. When it comes to defining openness of an AI model, the terms under which weights and other components are made available will define its openness and suitability for different uses, Microsoft notes.

It is recommended that “open source” must be treated as a concept distinct from “availability,” and the policy must focus on appropriate concepts for the intended outcomes. Microsoft recommends that if NTIA aims to address risks of an AI model based on the level of distribution, for example, preventing proliferation of harmful AI models, then the scope of the definition should be based on availability. Alternatively, in order to promote innovation, then the policy must focus on “open source”.

Risks associated with widely available vs. non-public model weights

Emphasising on the importance of risk assessment of models, Microsoft states that each distribution method poses unique risks for both model developers and consumers. While Meta submitted that responsible open-sourcing of models presents lesser risks than closed foundation models, since it enables scrutiny by a wider community of AI stakeholders, Microsoft recommends focusing on risk-posing specific attributes to assess the manner in which the model should be released.

In sync with OpenAI’s iterative approach or gradual release of models over time, Microsoft also recommends considering phased releases that allow time to respond to unexpected risks. The company disagrees with the binary public or non-public decisions and calls for a nuanced approach that can enable greater control of the risks.

Contrary to Meta’s comments that largely pointed out the benefits of open-source models, Microsoft pointed out the risks of widely available weights for model developers. These risks are mainly regarding limited to no protection of intellectual property, and inability to monitor or prevent “downstream intentional misuse or unintentional harm”.

On the question of whether risks and benefits change with wide availability of other relevant components of open foundation models, Microsoft stated that each component and subcomponent has its own unique risks, benefits, and costs to release.

“The distribution method and openness of an AI model are two key factors, but others may include: intended audience (for example, researchers or downstream developers), consumer demand, risk and impact assessments, phase of development, and available resources. As part of planning the release of an AI model, developers should consider the outcomes they intend to achieve and the components necessary to support those outcomes, incorporating that context into their risk assessment for the release,” the company argued.

Legal or business issues related to open foundation models

Microsoft has called for consistency in the application of terminologies like “open source” or “widely available” for foundation models, across interdepartmental entities to prevent any procedural gaps in distribution. It states that terms for release of models is determined by a developer’s objectives, consumer demand, ecosystem norms, legal obligation or restrictions such as export controls.

Highlighting the need to foster innovation, the comments explained, “There is a systemic relationship between research, open source, commercialization, and consumer adoption. Developers’ ability to responsibly release AI models under their preferred licensing terms and distribution method is essential to innovate, compete, and partner in the global marketplace. Furthermore, cultivating a healthy open source ecosystem increases competition and provides more opportunities to develop AI talent. Policies that put undue burden on these decisions can have chilling and unintended consequences on America’s innovation and competitiveness.”

Recommendations on managing risks

Microsoft recommends that the US federal government, through procurement practices, create incentives for commercial providers of dual-use foundation models with widely available weights to evaluate and contribute to the safety and security of those models.

The organisation believes that direct regulation of development of open source can restrict open research and innovation. Instead, it is recommended that the government focus on combating harmful uses, such as the production and distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII).

Microsoft has referred to the approach taken for “high-risk AI systems” in the European Union’s AI Act in order to regulate high-risk uses regardless of the openness of the AI models. Another suggestion is to establish voluntary, consensus-based international standards, codes of conduct, and guidance, such as NIST’s AI Risk Management Framework, for minimizing harmful impacts and also setting expectations with developers of AI models.

Spotlighting the need for technological protections for AI models such as enhancing privacy of training data, Microsoft highlighted the need for risk assessments. This is needed to identify attributes that contribute to risk, and prioritise such areas for channelling resources for future research.

“Expanding the technical and organizational capabilities and capacities within the public sector for the evaluation of AI risks and capabilities. The public sector has a unique ability to coordinate and prioritize the evaluation of AI risks and capabilities, but this will require ongoing investment to ensure that emerging risks and capabilities are addressed,” Microsoft added.

