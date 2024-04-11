wordpress blog stats
Microsoft Pitched Using DALL-E For Military Purposes, Says Report

The pitch was said to be part of an “AI literacy” training seminar hosted by the US Space Force back in October, 2023, The Intercept reported.

A Microsoft building

US tech giant Microsoft, back in 2023, advised the US Department of Defense to use OpenAI’s popular AI image-generation tool, DALL-E, for military purposes, according to a report by The Intercept. Referring to a Microsoft presentation deck titled ‘Generative AI with DoD Data‘, the report said the company provided a detailed overview of how chatbots such as ChatGPT and other tools like DALL-E could be used for tasks including document analysis and machine maintenance.

The material was said to be part of an “AI literacy” training seminar hosted by the US Space Force back in October, 2023. Herein, one slide specifically highlighted using DALL-E to “create images to train battle management systems.” These systems provide military commanders with a comprehensive view of combat scenarios, allowing them to coordinate artillery, airstrikes, and troop movements.

Why it Matters

It is important to note that Microsoft has pumped a total of more than $10 billion into OpenAI so far, ever since its first investment of $1 billion back in 2019 into the company. Significantly, in January 2024 OpenAI reviewed its usage policy, silently removing the disallowance of military use of its products, stating that national security uses of AI aligned with its mission.

As per The Intercept, following the publication of the report, Microsoft replied, noting that the presentation was ‘an example of potential use cases’. It did not, however, attribute the remark to any particular person.

The materials suggest DALL-E’s synthetic image generation capabilities could be used to furnish the Pentagon with training data to help its AI-powered systems better recognize targets on the battlefield.

The report noted that Pentagon did not directly address the Microsoft presentation, but quoted a spokesperson saying that the military’s AI efforts are focused on “accelerating the adoption of data, analytics, and AI across DoD” to support its mission areas.

