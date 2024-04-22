wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Ministry of Home Affairs’ Cyber Crime Wing Launches ‘Pratibimb’ for Real-Time Tracking of Cyber Criminals: Report

The software, based on the Geographic Information System (GIS), will be tracking active mobile numbers that have been used for cybercrime.

Published

cyber crime

The Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a Geographic Information System (GIS) based software called ‘Pratibimb’ to assist police officers to crack down on networks of cyber criminals, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Pratibimb will enable law enforcement agencies to map and track the locations of active mobile numbers which are used for criminal activities. The MHA has also issued directions to State agencies to initiate action against 12 cybercriminal hotspots for targeted actions.

MediaNama could not find details about Pratibimb on the MHA as well as the I4C website. We have sent questions to the Ministry regarding the project’s implementation and this copy will be updated upon receiving a response.

Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team: The I4C also oversees the Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team (JCCT), which is instrumental in sharing of information like name, residence, mobile numbers and case details of arrested cyber criminals among different States/UTs. In June 2023, the MHA had issued a notice defining the roles and responsibilities of seven JCCTs, which included facilitating joint identification, prioritisation, and preparation of multi-state action against cyber crime.

The seven JCCTs are defined region wise including Mewat, Jamtara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Guwahati.

Real-time information sharing to curb cyber-crime: In March 2024, the Ministry of Communications launched a Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to enable telecom companies, law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, document issuing authorities and social media platforms to exchange and share information on cyber-crime and financial frauds in real time.

According to MediaNama’s report, “DIP contains information regarding cases detected as misuse of telecom resources and acts as a back-end repository of all requests received on the Sanchar Saathi Portal for the concerned stakeholders to take action on these requests.” The Sanchar Saathi Portal, launched in May last year, provides four major services—blocking mobile numbers, tracking mobile connections under one’s name, checking the genuineness of International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers, and identifying fraudulent SIM subscribers.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

cyber crime

News

Ministry of Home Affairs’ Cyber Crime Wing Launches ‘Pratibimb’ for Real-Time Tracking of Cyber Criminals: Report

The software, based on the Geographic Information System (GIS), will be tracking active mobile numbers that have been used for cybercrime.

59 mins ago

News

Meta Limits AI Chatbot Responses on Election Queries in India, But Some Still Slip Through

While the chatbot directed us to the Election Commission website for queries like "Tell me about BJP", the AI did put out a response...

1 hour ago

News

US House Votes to Extend Divestment Period for TikTok and ByteDance owned apps

The US House of Representatives had previously passed the "Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act” bill on March 13, but the bill...

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ