Ministry of Home Affairs’ Cyber Crime Wing Launches ‘Pratibimb’ for Real-Time Tracking of Cyber Criminals: Report

The Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a Geographic Information System (GIS) based software called ‘Pratibimb’ to assist police officers to crack down on networks of cyber criminals, according to a report by The New Indian Express .

Pratibimb will enable law enforcement agencies to map and track the locations of active mobile numbers which are used for criminal activities. The MHA has also issued directions to State agencies to initiate action against 12 cybercriminal hotspots for targeted actions.

MediaNama could not find details about Pratibimb on the MHA as well as the I4C website. We have sent questions to the Ministry regarding the project’s implementation and this copy will be updated upon receiving a response.

Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team: The I4C also oversees the Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team (JCCT), which is instrumental in sharing of information like name, residence, mobile numbers and case details of arrested cyber criminals among different States/UTs. In June 2023, the MHA had issued a notice defining the roles and responsibilities of seven JCCTs, which included facilitating joint identification, prioritisation, and preparation of multi-state action against cyber crime.

The seven JCCTs are defined region wise including Mewat, Jamtara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Guwahati.

Real-time information sharing to curb cyber-crime: In March 2024, the Ministry of Communications launched a Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to enable telecom companies, law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, document issuing authorities and social media platforms to exchange and share information on cyber-crime and financial frauds in real time.

According to MediaNama’s report, “DIP contains information regarding cases detected as misuse of telecom resources and acts as a back-end repository of all requests received on the Sanchar Saathi Portal for the concerned stakeholders to take action on these requests.” The Sanchar Saathi Portal, launched in May last year , provides four major services—blocking mobile numbers, tracking mobile connections under one’s name, checking the genuineness of International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers, and identifying fraudulent SIM subscribers.

