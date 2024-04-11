Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook is continuing its stride in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with the announcement of the next generation of its Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) chip. Designed to power Meta's AI workloads, particularly its ranking and recommendation models, MTIA v2 promises significant performance improvements from its earlier version, MTIA v1. Why it matters? Earlier reports from Reuters hinted at Meta's intention to deploy a new version of its custom data centre chip, internally dubbed "Artemis," signalling a strategic shift away from reliance on Nvidia's (NVDA.O) AI chips and a concerted effort to trim energy costs. Incidentally, Meta's announcement comes after Intel revealed its plan to launch a new improved version of Gaudi AI chip, Gaudi 3 to take on Nvidia while last year Microsoft revealed plans to launch their own AI chip to reduce costs and reliance on chips bought from others. This latest iteration of MTIA showcases substantial enhancements in both compute performance and memory bandwidth compared to its predecessor. With a focus on serving ranking and recommendation models efficiently, MTIA v2 boasts an 8x8 grid of processing elements (PEs) delivering significantly increased dense and sparse compute performance. Notable improvements include doubling of the on-chip SRAM size, tripling of the local PE storage size, and doubling of the LPDDR5 capacity, among others. Moreover, MTIA v2 features an upgraded network-on-chip (NoC) architecture, doubling the bandwidth and facilitating low-latency coordination between different PEs. These advancements form the backbone of Meta's long-term roadmap to…
News
Meta unveils the next step in its AI hardware evolution: MTIA v2
The next-gen chip from MTIA v2 will double the on-chip SRAM size and triple the local PE storage size, revealed Meta
Latest Headlines
- Group Representing Major Movie and TV Studios Advocates for Site-blocking Law to Curb Online Piracy in the US April 11, 2024
- Meta unveils the next step in its AI hardware evolution: MTIA v2 April 11, 2024
- Microsoft Pitched Using DALL-E For Military Purposes, Says Report April 11, 2024
- Infosys and Intel Strengthen Partnership to Boost Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI April 11, 2024
- Civil Societies Call for Stronger Election Safeguards Against Deepfakes in letter to the Election Commission April 11, 2024
Free Reads
News
Group Representing Major Movie and TV Studios Advocates for Site-blocking Law to Curb Online Piracy in the US
The MPA has historically advocated for stronger copyright enforcement measures to combat online piracy.
News
The next-gen chip from MTIA v2 will double the on-chip SRAM size and triple the local PE storage size, revealed Meta
News
The pitch was said to be part of an "AI literacy" training seminar hosted by the US Space Force back in October, 2023, The...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...