Meta unveils the next step in its AI hardware evolution: MTIA v2

Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook is continuing its stride in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with the announcement of the next generation of its Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA) chip. Designed to power Meta's AI workloads, particularly its ranking and recommendation models, MTIA v2 promises significant performance improvements from its earlier version, MTIA v1. Why it matters? Earlier reports from Reuters hinted at Meta's intention to deploy a new version of its custom data centre chip, internally dubbed "Artemis," signalling a strategic shift away from reliance on Nvidia's (NVDA.O) AI chips and a concerted effort to trim energy costs. Incidentally, Meta's announcement comes after Intel revealed its plan to launch a new improved version of Gaudi AI chip, Gaudi 3 to take on Nvidia while last year Microsoft revealed plans to launch their own AI chip to reduce costs and reliance on chips bought from others. This latest iteration of MTIA showcases substantial enhancements in both compute performance and memory bandwidth compared to its predecessor. With a focus on serving ranking and recommendation models efficiently, MTIA v2 boasts an 8x8 grid of processing elements (PEs) delivering significantly increased dense and sparse compute performance. Notable improvements include doubling of the on-chip SRAM size, tripling of the local PE storage size, and doubling of the LPDDR5 capacity, among others. Moreover, MTIA v2 features an upgraded network-on-chip (NoC) architecture, doubling the bandwidth and facilitating low-latency coordination between different PEs. These advancements form the backbone of Meta's long-term roadmap to…

