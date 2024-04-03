Meta Deleted 18.6 Million Objectionable Content Pieces from Facebook, Instagram in February: Report

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, removed a staggering 18.6 million pieces of objectionable content across the two platforms in India in February under the IT Rules 2021, according to a Hans India article referring to the tech giant’s latest transparency report.

The bulk of the takedowns occurred on Facebook, where Meta axed over 13.8 million posts, photos, videos, and comments that violated its content policies spanning 13 different categories. Hate speech, bullying, harassment, and inciting violence were likely among the offences. On Instagram, the company purged an additional 4.8 million objectionable posts across 12 policy areas. Meta did not provide a detailed breakdown of what specific policies were violated on each platform.

This can be compared to the data from January, wherein Meta removed 17.8 million Facebook posts which were in violation of its community standards, alongside 4.8 million such offending Instagram posts. Earlier in March, reports revealed that Meta’s GAC orders in India had doubled in January , as per its January 2024 transparency report, with self-harm posts still being a problem on its platforms.

The deluge of removals comes as Meta strives to comply with India’s strict new IT rules for online intermediaries and content hosts. The regulations require platforms with over 5 million Indian users to publish monthly transparency reports and implement redressal mechanisms for user complaints.

Ways Meta filtered bad content and took them down

Meta said it received over 18,500 grievance reports through its Indian complaint channels for Facebook last month. Using “self-remediation” tools like channels to report specific content violations, and avenues to address hacking and downloading data, the company resolved 9,300 of those complaints in-house.

The remaining 9,212 reports required further specialized review. After scrutinizing that content, Meta decided to take action on 2,970 complaints by removing posts or enacting other enforcement measures. However, 6,242 grievances did not result in any disciplinary action.

On Instagram, Meta received 12,709 grievance reports from Indian users. Self-remediation tools addressed 5,344 of those complaints. For the other 7,365 grievances requiring specialized review, Meta took action by removing violated content in 2,470 cases while taking no action on the remaining 4,895 reports.

According to Meta removing content involves taking action against posts, photos, videos or comments that go against its standards and also those which might disturb audiences with a warning, revealed a Times Of India report.

