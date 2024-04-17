Meta’s Oversight Board to review 2 cases of explicit AI-generated content

Meta’s Oversight Board announced that it will be reviewing Meta’s decisions in its handling of 2 cases of explicit AI-generated images of female public figures being circulated on Facebook and Instagram respectively, one of which was a sexually explicit deepfake of an Indian public figure.

The Oversight Board, set up by Meta, functions independently to assess Meta’s content review process. The board made this assessment based on Meta’s response to a select number of “highly emblematic cases”. This allows the board to review if decisions were made in accordance with Meta’s stated values and policies.

The Board in a blog post said that the cases were chosen based on their “potential to affect lots of users around the world”, or “critical importance to public discourse” or if they raised “important questions” about Meta’s policies.

The Board also asked to avoid naming, sharing private information, or speculating on the identities of the people depicted in the content, in a bid to respect their rights and mitigate risks of furthering harassment.

What are the cases?

The first case involves an account posting a sexually explicit AI-generated image of a woman on Instagram, that was made to resemble a public figure from India using deepfake technology. They explain how a user reported the content to Meta for pornography. However, the report was automatically closed by Meta’s systems as it was not reviewed within 48 hours. Similarly, the user’s appeal to Meta was also rejected and the content was not taken down after reporting. This led to the user appealing to the Board. As a result of the Board selecting this case, Meta determined that its decision to leave the content up was an error and removed the post for violating the Bullying and Harassment Community Standard.

The second case was a sexually explicit image posted on Facebook, made to resemble an American public figure using AI. This case was escalated to Meta’s policy or subject matter experts and was then removed based on its violation of Meta’s Bullying and Harassment policy, specifically for “derogatory sexualized photoshop or drawings”. The image was also added to ‘Meta’s Media Matching Service Bank’ –“an automated enforcement system” that automatically finds and removes images that have already been identified by human reviewers for violating Meta’s policies.

Why were these cases selected?

The Board said that these cases were chosen in particular “to assess whether Meta’s policies and its enforcement practices are effective at addressing explicit AI-generated imagery.”

In the instance of the first case, the Board aimed to examine whether relying on “automated systems that automatically close appeals in 48 hours if no review has taken place” is effective at combatting the spread of AI-generated sexually explicit images.

In the instance of the second case, TechCrunch asked the board their reason for selecting a case where Meta successfully took down the image, to which the board responded that they selected cases “that are emblematic of broader issues across Meta’s platforms.”Oversight Board co-chair Helle Thorning-Schmidt said in a statement to TechCrunch, “We know that Meta is quicker and more effective at moderating content in some markets and languages than others. By taking one case from the US and one from India, we want to look at whether Meta is protecting all women globally in a fair way,”

The blog post stated that the cases aim to analyze “the nature and gravity of harms” caused by AI-generated explicit content to women and particularly, public figures. The Board also aims to assess the performance of Meta’s enforcement of its “derogatory sexualized photoshop or drawings” rule in the Bullying and Harassment policy and use of Media Matching Service Banks.

The Board has invited strategies and public comments from those who can contribute “valuable perspectives” by 30 April. It has the authority to issue policy recommendations to Meta. These recommendations are not binding, Meta is obligated to respond to these recommendations within 60 days.

