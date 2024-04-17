wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Meta’s Oversight Board to review 2 cases of explicit AI-generated content

The Oversight Board, set up by Meta, functions independently to assess Meta’s content review process.

Published

Meta’s Oversight Board announced that it will be reviewing Meta’s decisions in its handling of 2 cases of explicit AI-generated images of female public figures being circulated on Facebook and Instagram respectively, one of which was a sexually explicit deepfake of an Indian public figure.

The Oversight Board, set up by Meta, functions independently to assess Meta’s content review process. The board made this assessment based on Meta’s response to a select number of “highly emblematic cases”. This allows the board to review if decisions were made in accordance with Meta’s stated values and policies.

The Board in a blog post said that the cases were chosen based on their “potential to affect lots of users around the world”, or “critical importance to public discourse” or if they raised “important questions” about Meta’s policies.

The Board also asked to avoid naming, sharing private information, or speculating on the identities of the people depicted in the content, in a bid to respect their rights and mitigate risks of furthering harassment.

What are the cases?

The first case involves an account posting a sexually explicit AI-generated image of a woman on Instagram, that was made to resemble a public figure from India using deepfake technology. They explain how a user reported the content to Meta for pornography. However, the report was automatically closed by Meta’s systems as it was not reviewed within 48 hours. Similarly, the user’s appeal to Meta was also rejected and the content was not taken down after reporting. This led to the user appealing to the Board. As a result of the Board selecting this case, Meta determined that its decision to leave the content up was an error and removed the post for violating the Bullying and Harassment Community Standard.

The second case was a sexually explicit image posted on Facebook, made to resemble an American public figure using AI. This case was escalated to Meta’s policy or subject matter experts and was then removed based on its violation of Meta’s Bullying and Harassment policy, specifically for “derogatory sexualized photoshop or drawings”. The image was also added to ‘Meta’s Media Matching Service Bank’ –“an automated enforcement system” that automatically finds and removes images that have already been identified by human reviewers for violating Meta’s policies.

Why were these cases selected?

The Board said that these cases were chosen in particular “to assess whether Meta’s policies and its enforcement practices are effective at addressing explicit AI-generated imagery.”

In the instance of the first case, the Board aimed to examine whether relying on “automated systems that automatically close appeals in 48 hours if no review has taken place” is effective at combatting the spread of AI-generated sexually explicit images.

In the instance of the second case, TechCrunch asked the board their reason for selecting a case where Meta successfully took down the image, to which the board responded that they selected cases “that are emblematic of broader issues across Meta’s platforms.”Oversight Board co-chair Helle Thorning-Schmidt said in a statement to TechCrunch, “We know that Meta is quicker and more effective at moderating content in some markets and languages than others. By taking one case from the US and one from India, we want to look at whether Meta is protecting all women globally in a fair way,”

The blog post stated that the cases aim to analyze “the nature and gravity of harms” caused by AI-generated explicit content to women and particularly, public figures. The Board also aims to assess the performance of Meta’s enforcement of its “derogatory sexualized photoshop or drawings” rule in the Bullying and Harassment policy and use of Media Matching Service Banks.

The Board has invited strategies and public comments from those who can contribute “valuable perspectives” by 30 April. It has the authority to issue policy recommendations to Meta. These recommendations are not binding, Meta is obligated to respond to these recommendations within 60 days.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

New RBI Rules Redefine Payment Aggregator Scope and Compliance

Under the new definition, physical point-of-sale payment providers also fall within the ambit of payment aggregators.

7 mins ago

News

Meta’s Oversight Board to review 2 cases of explicit AI-generated content

The Oversight Board, set up by Meta, functions independently to assess Meta’s content review process.

38 mins ago

News

Telangana Police To Use Surveillance Drones in Border Areas

The police, alongside special force known as the ‘Greyhounds’, have increased security operations including setting up check posts at the inter-state borders.

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ