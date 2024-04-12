wordpress blog stats
Meta Rolls Out New Tool On Instagram To Tackle ‘Sextortion’

Meta is als testing new pop-up messages for those who may have previously interacted with any account(s) removed for sextortion.

Meta on April 11 introduced a new function on Instagram aimed at countering the sexual extortion of young users. Titled ‘Nudity Protection’, the feature automatically blurs intimate images users might try to send and encourages them to rethink their decision.  In a blog post, the company said the move was part of “new tools we’re testing to help protect people from sextortion and other forms of intimate image abuse and to make it as hard as possible for scammers to find potential targets – on Meta’s apps and across the internet.”

While users rely upon Direct Messages (DMs) to communicate with their friends, family and creators they follow on social media platforms, it can also be used by sextortion scammers, who often approach people with unwanted and/or explicit images, tricking the latter into sending their own images in return.

According to Meta, Nudity Protection will be turned on by default for teen users under the age of 18 globally, while adults too will be sent a notification encouraging them to turn the feature. While someone trying to forward an intimate image will receive a pop-up urging them to reconsider their decision, the image will be blurred under a warning screen for any user on the receiving end as well.

Additionally, the company also stated that it was testing new pop-up messages for those who may have previously interacted with any account(s) removed for sextortion. This, it said would redirect the individual to resources such as Meta’s support helplines, its Stop Sextortion Hub dedicated to the issue, as well as StopNCII.org and Take It Down – two online platforms dedicated to the aid of users facing similar troubles over and under 18 years of age, respectively.

This comes in the backdrop of sustained critique of Meta by parents, civil society groups, as well as regulators, who have rebuked the social media conglomerate in the past for neglecting the issue around the safety of teen users on its platforms, as well as implications it carries when it comes to the mental health of young users.

In January this year, the company announced that it was restricting DMs to teens from accounts of those they were not connected to, on Instagram, to limit their exposure to sensitive content. Teens operating a supervised account (by their parents) would require parental permission before they can change this setting.

 

Discover more:
Meta Rolls Out New Tool On Instagram To Tackle 'Sextortion'

