Meta Limits AI Chatbot Responses on Election Queries in India, But Some Still Slip Through

While the chatbot directed us to the Election Commission website for queries like “Tell me about BJP”, the AI did put out a response and a Bing link citing its sources when asked, “what is the Indian National Congress.”

Published

If you try to ask Meta AI to tell you about political parties or election candidates, it will direct you to the Election Commission India’s website (ECI). Meta confirmed with TechCrunch that it is restricting election-related keywords within its chatbot in the testing phase.

Given an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot’s tendency to hallucinate, allowing it to answer election-related queries could potentially lead to users being misinformed. While Meta’s attempt to block election-related queries seems to be a move in the right direction, there is still potential for certain queries to slip through. When we tested the chatbot ourselves, we noticed while we were directed to the ECI website for queries like “Who is Rajeev Chandrasekhar” and “Tell me about BJP”, the AI did put out a response and a Bing link citing its sources when asked, “what is the Indian National Congress.”

Meta was notably one of 20 tech companies that signed an accord to combat the deceptive use of AI in the 2024 elections. The company has also partnered with the Misinformation Combat Alliance to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp to combat the spread of deepfakes.

Other attempts at blocking election queries:

Meta isn’t the first company to block election queries. In March this year, Google announced that it had rolled out restrictions for the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses. We tested out the same queries that we had tried on Meta AI on Gemini as well only to get “I’m still learning how to answer this question. In the meantime, try Google Search” as the response each time.

