Meta Announces Broader Labelling Of AI-Generated Content Across Platforms

Meta is going to keep manipulated content on its platform so they can add "informational labels and context, unless the content otherwise violates our policies.

Published

Facebook parent company Meta announced new policies on Friday to address the growing threat of digitally altered media generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The company stated that starting from May, it will introduce ‘Made with AI’ labels on AI-generated pieces of content across all its platforms. This action, as stated in the post by Meta’s Vice President for Content Policy, Monika Bickert, is “based on feedback from the Oversight Board that we should update our approach to reflect a broader range of content that exists today and provide context about the content through labels.”

Why it Matters

Acknowledging that its current practice of only covering videos where a person appears to say something they did not say was “too narrow,” Meta noted that due to changing circumstances owing to the development of “realistic AI-generated content,” it will also start applying “a more prominent label” on images, audio, or video content that “create a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance,” irrespective of whether it was created using AI or other tools.

The company already adds the ‘imagined with AI’ label to realistic media created using Meta’s own tools but will now expand the service to AI generations based on third-party AI tools.

The Election factor

Meta’s oversight board had previously criticized the company’s existing policies on manipulated media as “incoherent,” noting that they only applied to AI-generated content and not to equally misleading non-AI altered footage. Comments from the board came after it reviewed Meta’s actions on an altered video featuring US President Joe Biden, which wrongfully suggested that he had displayed inappropriate behavior.

The announcement comes just ahead of the fast-approaching election season in several countries, including the United States and India, with concerns on the rise about it being a major testing ground for new Gen AI technologies.

Meta stated that it was going to keep manipulated content on its platform so they can add “informational labels and context, unless the content otherwise violates our policies. For example, we will remove content, regardless of whether it is created by AI or a person, if it violates our policies against voter interference, bullying and harassment, violence and incitement, or any other policy in our Community Standards.”

Notably, fellow Meta-owned End-to-End Encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp recently received a letter from Mozilla, wherein the latter called for changes in message forwarding mechanism and tagging viral content to combat disinformation and hate speech.

It has recommended a few steps to curb the spread of fake news as well, including an additional step nudging users to “stop and reflect” before forwarding any message, adding disinformation warning levels to viral content, and other similar steps.

Written By

