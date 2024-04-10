Meta Seeks Dismissal of FTC’s Antitrust Lawsuit Over Instagram, WhatsApp Acquisitions

Meta sought summary judgment judgment on April 5, 2024, to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) lawsuit against the company's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. According to Meta, the FTC has failed to state a plausible claim and "done nothing to build its case through the discovery process to prove otherwise." What is the FTC lawsuit? In December 2020, the FTC first filed its lawsuit alleging Meta’s (then Facebook) maintained a monopoly in the market for Personal Social Networking (PSN) services by acquiring competitors like Instagram and WhatsApp and preventing interoperability. It sought Meta’s divestment from the two aforementioned apps, but the lawsuit was later dismissed due to the FTC's failure to substantiate its claim. The US watchdog then filed an amended complaint in August 2021, which Meta is now contesting with a request for summary judgment. Referring to the FTC’s pre-complaint investigation and two years of extensive litigation discovery, Meta stated that it is more apparent than ever that the FTC cannot prove any of these claims. “The evidence shows exactly what we said it would: Meta faces fierce competition from a range of platforms – from TikTok and X to YouTube and Snapchat. Further, Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, which regulators reviewed and cleared more than a decade ago, have benefited consumers,” said Meta in a blog post. Meta argues acquisitions benefit consumers and businesses: Arguing that the acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp by Meta catered to the greater good, Meta rejected the FTC’s argument that its conduct was…

