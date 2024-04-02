The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) collaborated with MSI Reproductive Choices (earlier known as Marie Stopes International) to release a report shedding light on the restrictive measures imposed by social media and advertising platforms on access to accurate information about abortion and reproductive rights in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The findings of the report highlight concerning trends and practices by Meta and Google that hinder efforts to promote crucial information about reproductive healthcare services, says an article published by the Guardian. The report, which documented the challenges faced by reproductive health organizations, particularly in countries like Ghana, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, and Vietnam, uncovered a disturbing trend. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Google were found to restrict access to essential information about abortion services. Meta has repeatedly rejected or removed ads from MSI Reproductive Choices for reasons as vague as "sensitive content" or for allegedly asserting or implying personal attributes. Similarly, Google Ads has been excessively restrictive, even banning the term "pregnancy options" from being utilized in campaigns. Moreover, the report sheds light on Meta's role in profiting from anti-abortion advertising campaigns placed by US-based activists, reaching millions of users in countries like Ghana and Mexico. Meta has allowed the propagation of conspiracy theories, falsely claiming that efforts to decriminalize abortion are part of a sinister agenda financed by "global powers and international companies." Local reproductive health providers in these regions face misinformation and targeted abuse. Organizations like MSI Reproductive Choices reported instances of their teams…
Meta and Google Under Fire for Restricting Reproductive Health Information, Report Finds
The tech giants have been accused of not tackling misinformation regarding reproductive health, including abortion services on social media platforms like Facebook.
Latest Headlines
- Reserve Bank of India To Set Up Digital India Trust Agency To Tackle Illegal Loan App Menace: Report April 2, 2024
- Swiggy Instamart Partners with Park+ to Deliver FASTags at Doorstep April 2, 2024
- Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365 worldwide amid antitrust probe April 2, 2024
- Italy Looks to Combat Disinformation by setting up a New National Agency April 2, 2024
- ChatGPT Now Accessible Without Account, OpenAI Announces April 2, 2024
Free Reads
News
Reserve Bank of India To Set Up Digital India Trust Agency To Tackle Illegal Loan App Menace: Report
All digital lending apps need to have the DIGITA approved signature in order to be recognised as authorized apps.
eCommerce
Instead of waiting 3-7days, FASTags can now be delivered within minutes through Swiggy Instamart
News
The bundling of Teams and Office 365 was under investigation by the European Commission since 2020.
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...