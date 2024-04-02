Meta and Google Under Fire for Restricting Reproductive Health Information, Report Finds

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) collaborated with MSI Reproductive Choices (earlier known as Marie Stopes International) to release a report shedding light on the restrictive measures imposed by social media and advertising platforms on access to accurate information about abortion and reproductive rights in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The findings of the report highlight concerning trends and practices by Meta and Google that hinder efforts to promote crucial information about reproductive healthcare services, says an article published by the Guardian. The report, which documented the challenges faced by reproductive health organizations, particularly in countries like Ghana, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, and Vietnam, uncovered a disturbing trend. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Google were found to restrict access to essential information about abortion services. Meta has repeatedly rejected or removed ads from MSI Reproductive Choices for reasons as vague as "sensitive content" or for allegedly asserting or implying personal attributes. Similarly, Google Ads has been excessively restrictive, even banning the term "pregnancy options" from being utilized in campaigns. Moreover, the report sheds light on Meta's role in profiting from anti-abortion advertising campaigns placed by US-based activists, reaching millions of users in countries like Ghana and Mexico. Meta has allowed the propagation of conspiracy theories, falsely claiming that efforts to decriminalize abortion are part of a sinister agenda financed by "global powers and international companies." Local reproductive health providers in these regions face misinformation and targeted abuse. Organizations like MSI Reproductive Choices reported instances of their teams…

