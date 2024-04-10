What is the Role of Data in Maintaining Market Competition?

When a marketplace is also a player in their own market, there can never be a level playing field, Snehil Khanor, co-founder and CEO of TrulyMadly, said during MediaNama’s discussion “Decoding the Competition Bill” held on April 5, 2024. This event was focused on better understanding the state of competition in Indian digital markets, the role of data, and the draft digital competition bill’s implications on the digital markets in India.

Khanor was a speaker in a panel discussion on the role of data in competition. He explained that a large e-commerce marketplace that hosts products from many different sellers can look at a product category, like audio devices, and use the data it has collected to make cheaper alternatives and place them above the competitor’s listing. “So, that is the biggest problem with what happens with the usage of data and when you create and essentially kill competition, which probably was even there before you,” he explained.

The draft competition bill, which was published in March this year, prohibits large digital platforms, identified as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises (SSDEs) from using non-public data of their business users to compete with them. It prevents them from intermixing or cross-using the personal data of its users for different services without the users’ consent. The bill also requires SSDEs to allow business users and end users of its platform to easily port their data.

What is the difference between data use in the traditional market and the digital market?

The kind of data available to companies in the traditional market is different from what is available to the digital platforms. Khanor explained that if a company like DMart tries to create private label versions of existing products, they would have to conduct market research and talk to thousands of customers to arrive at the right price point and the quality the customer is expecting at that price. On the other hand, an e-commerce platform can just look at the monthly sales of a product (like headphones) and use it to undercut the price and show it as the top listing when a user searches for the product. This makes it much easier for e-commerce companies to create private label versions compared to a physical retailer like DMart.

This accumulation of data by larger players doesn’t automatically tip the competition in their favor though, Meghna Bal, from the tech policy think tank Esya Center pointed out during the discussion. “The advantage of data is that data can give you correlation, can’t give you causation. So, it’s not a guarantee that, oh, I see this is selling well, maybe I’ll come out with my own thing that it’s going to be a success,” she argued giving the example of Zoom which is able to exist despite the dominance of players like Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Bal believes that using data to create private label products is more of a transparency problem than an anti-competitive practice. “How can you say that it’s anti-competitive if I’m adding competition to a market?” she pondered. She mentioned that physical stores also put their affiliates’ products at eye level, similar to self-preferencing on digital markets. In fact, products are clearly labeled as sponsored on digital platforms, she explained.

The data made available by larger platforms adds to price transparency for customers, Deeksha Manchanda from Chandhiok and Mahajan said. “When I walk into Croma, I do it, I check the prices of the product on Amazon. And then I’m like, is it better here? [Or] is it better there?” she explained This increased level of price transparency, “is something to be taken into account with respect to both end users, but also business users, because it is giving transparency to business users as well,” she mentioned.

What happens to single sign-on and UPI under the competition bill?

This is a service that allows users to sign into other services through their Google/Facebook accounts. But to do so, companies would have to cross-use the data of their customers, which is not allowed under the bill without seeking customer consent. In a survey of micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Esya Center found that 80% of the respondents use single sign-on. “Now, usually these [sigle sign-on] services are offered as bundles. So, that might be a combination of Google Analytics, Google Cloud, and let’s say single sign-on. And what this regulation would have, would effectively do is unbundle that. And unbundling, of course, raises the prices of services, making them inaccessible. And again, we had about 61% indicate that if this happened if this service became inaccessible, they would be negatively impacted,” Bal pointed out.

Khanor, however, highlighted that despite the utility of single sign-on, it isn’t always the best idea to use it. “If you are rubbing that gatekeeper wrongly, they will just disable your one account, and you will lose access to hundreds and hundreds of your services, because you just lost access to your Gmail, right? Now, every other thing that you were using in connection with that Gmail, you have lost it, which is as good as losing your digital identity,” he explained. As such, with the convenience of single sign-on, there is also a need to factor in the negative impact it can have on the future of the business.

Similar to single sign-on, another service that could potentially be affected by the bill is the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Given that payment platforms do not charge for UPI transactions, they largely rely on merchant data (which is used to upsell merchants’ services based on this data) to monetize their UPI service. “The way I’m reading this restriction on data sharing between two core digital services is that it has a carve-out for user consent,” Manchanda said.

Does the bill clash with the DPDP Act?

“Unless we know what are the standards of privacy that have to be maintained, which again, all of that should come from the DPDP [Digital Personal Data Protection] legislation, not the DCA [Digital Competition Act]. I don’t think the DCA will be able to comment very qualitatively on what this sort of privacy protection along with data sharing is supposed to look like,” Manjushree RM from the Vidhi Center for Legal Policy pointed out during the discussion. Whether the need for sharing data trumps data privacy norms needs a case-by-case assessment. For instance, in the case of data porting, there’s a clear consumer benefit and as such, sharing should be allowed.

However, this is very different from asking platforms to share the data they aggregate themselves. She mentioned that if data sharing is an essential facility then comes the question of what privacy standard is to be maintained while sharing this data. A key question, she said, was what drives value: the data itself or the aggregation conducted by a platform? “So if the aggregation is done by the platform or if it’s that’s done by the intermediary involved, then what are you putting a value on? Are you putting a value on the individual components or are we talking about a situation where the whole is much greater than the sum of its parts,” she pondered.

“Under the DPDPA, or for that matter under the proposed legislation here, is there any mandate to offer to consumers a graded and temporal ability to give consent?” a participant at the discussion asked the panel. Manchanda replied that there is none under the current bill and that for the DPDP Act, we would have to wait for the rules to see the consent-seeking mechanism. She mentioned that the major concern here is that of business users, “because for those, we don’t have any parameter to see how that consent will be taken, what will be the nature of that consent, etc.”

Can data portability as mandated under the bill be truly implemented?

The question of portability gets complicated when it comes to business users, Manchanda argued. She said that the requirement seems to have been made to ensure an easy transition from one platform to another but added that it was too vague to be effective according to her. While the data for end-users is easily identifiable, the same isn’t the case with the data for business users.

“What is their data? What do they claim to be their data? Is data of certain users who are transacting on the platform with them becoming their data? And I think that [all of these] will be some thorny issues that will have to be mapped out here. Privacy may not, privacy laws may not completely apply to those business users either. So, that will have to be something that may have to be worked out within the regulatory framework of DCA and how they want this portability requirement to be implemented,” she explained.

Khanor said that as per his interpretation of the digital competition bill, if implemented, businesses would be able to download all their data from an e-commerce platform like Amazon and have it put up on other platforms like Meesho and Flipkart. However, this is just one of the many ways in which data porting can be interpreted, RM said addressing Khanor. “There are many instances where if we were to stick to this version of the law, data sharing will be extensively complicated in a way where you would require the CCI to sit down and arbitrate as to who does each data set belongs to, who gets ownership of what part of it,” she stated.

Does the restriction on data intermixing affect innovation?

“At a more general level, I think a qualified restriction on intermixing of data is still something that you can accept as being reasonable,” Manchanda said. The problem comes in when one party whose data has been collected gives consent and the other doesn’t, arguing that the bill doesn’t give clarity over what happens when such partial consent affects the availability of services to the users.

An audience member brought up the example of Internet of Things (IoT) services and said that these are talking to each other and also to a centralized server and asked whether the restriction on intermixing of data would impact these services. To this, Khanor replied that communication between two IoT services is not restricted under the bill. He explained that when someone makes a transaction on an e-commerce site, the site has all the data on what is being bought and by whom. But to make this transaction happen, the site doesn’t have to share all this information with a payment interface (like Paytm or Razorpay), instead, the site and the payment interface just communicate via anonymized hash. Manchanda, however, disagreed, arguing that the way the law is currently written, if the two IoT services are part of the same company, they would not be allowed to intermix data.

On training AI using email data:

“So, for instance, there’s Google AI models that are using email data to train the generative AI. What does this mean, and what is the role of consent in it? So can Google use my emails to train its AI? And if I consent to it, but can it still stop competitors from accessing that same data?” a participant at the discussion asked the panel.

Manchanda replied that if the user consents then Google would be able to use the email data. However, when it comes to stopping competitors from using this data and whether that’s anti-competitive, “it would have to be assessed on the facts of whether this data is really necessary for you to train, whether you can get those training abilities from other places, whether you’re willing to enter into sort of an agreement for that data sharing to happen, and then also topped up with [the] consent of the users whose data is being shared.”

Khanor pointed out that business user consent would become particularly important in the case of AI training data. He mentioned that while companies like Google are currently crawling websites to collect training data, in the future they would have to ask for consent to do so which would prevent these websites from dying off.

Note: The story was updated on April 10, 2024, at 1:13 PM to paraphrase some of the comments made by the speakers for clarity.

