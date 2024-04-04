wordpress blog stats
Last Call: Decoding The Digital Competition Bill, Delhi, April 5

Published

We have 150 registrations for our upcoming discussion on ‘Decoding the Digital Competition Bill’  on April 5, at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi. We will be diving deep into the legislation with a line-up of distinguished speakers to better understand the state of competition in Indian digital markets, the role of data, and the legislation’s implications on the digital markets in India.

Registrations close at 3 PM today, so do register if you haven’t already! Register here.

Note: Registration doesn’t guarantee participation.

Date: April 5, 2024
Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Venue: India Habitat Center, Delhi

Agenda

  • 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM|Lunch and Networking
  • 1:30 PM – 1:50 PM| Keynote address
  • 1:50 PM – 2:15 PMMediaNama Presentation on draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024
  • 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM|Competition Concerns in Digital Markets
  • 3:15 PM – 3:30 PMTea and Networking
  • 3:30 PM – 4:30 PMRole of Data in Competition
  • 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM|Enforcement of the Digital Competition Act
  • 5:30 PM – 6:00 PMClosing Remarks

You can refer to our reading list if you would like to better engage yourself in the discussion.

Speakers

Keynote address

Vinod Dhall, Founding Member and former acting Chairman of the CCI; and expert in competition policy and law.

Competition Concerns in Digital Markets

  • Viswanath Pingali, Associate Professor of Economics, IIM-A
  • Navneet Sharma, Director General, CUTS Institute for Regulation and Competition
  • Meghna Bal, Director, Esya Center

Role of Data in Competition

  • Manjushree RM, Senior Resident Fellow, Vidhi Center
  • Deeksha Manchanda, Counsel at Chandhiok and Mahajan
  • Snehil Khanor, Founder and CEO, Truly Madly

Enforcement of the Digital Competition Act

  • Shivanghi Sukumar, Partner, Axiom 5 Law Chambers
  • Lazar Radic, Senior Scholar for Competition Policy at the International Center for Law & Economics, Adjunct Professor of Law at IE University.
  • Parthsarathi Jha, Partner, Economic Laws Practice

You can apply to attend by filling out the form here. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Topics we will be exploring in our discussion:

  • Competition issues related to digital markets such as platform neutrality, self-preferencing, private labels, anti-steering, gatekeeping, exclusive arrangements, bundling and tying, algorithmic transparency, search and discovery, etc.
  • Data and competition: Data monopolies, data as a competitive advantage, data and intellectual property rights, use of non-public data of business users, data portability, making public datasets of non-personal data, barriers to entry arising due to data, data network effects, etc.
  • Issues with the current competition regime
  • Role of ex-ante rules
  • Global perspectives on ex-ante law
  • Designation of Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises and Core Digital Services
  • Bandwidth of CCI
  • How does the Act interplay with other regulations like the Data Protection Act and FDI Policy
  • Criteria for exemptions and differential obligations
  • Implications for consumer welfare, privacy, and security
  • Impact on large Indian companies

Make sure to refer to our reading list for a deeper understanding of the discussion.

This discussion is being organized with support from PhonePe, Meta and Google and in partnership with CUTS, CCOAI

Important:

  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.
