Keynote Address by Ex-Chairperson of CCI at Medianama’s event on the Digital Competition Bill

In a recent event hosted by Medianama on the Digital Competition Bill titled “Decoding the Digital Competition Bill” at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi on April 5, Shri Vinod Dhall, the former acting chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) spoke in detail about why we need to proceed with caution regarding the ex-ante laws in India as there are possible downsides to it. Here’s what he said:

“Thank you MediaNama for inviting me here. And we all know that this is a very hotly debated issue not only in India but all over the world. And Though these high-tech companies have brought immense benefits to consumers, as we say consumer welfare they’ve brought immense benefits even to society at large. But on the other hand, they have been accused, not just in India. In the EU, now in USA, they’ve been accused of accumulating monopoly power and then abusing that monopoly power. So, this is where we are.

So, the enforcers and the big tech companies, many enforcers led by the EU, which has been at the forefront of this enforcement against big tech, recently, as you must have read the EU imposed a penalty of over 1.8 billion euros on Apple for abusing its dominant position. Earlier the EC had ordered Apple in a rather unique case to refund the $13 billion of tax incentive which it got from Ireland, because they said this distorts the market, giving it an unfair advantage. Google also has been at the receiving end of the European Commission, and penalties amounting to about 8 billion euros have been imposed on it in two three cases, relating to Google Shopping, then the Android operating system, and then certain restrictions that it seeks to place on third-party websites. And you must have read that Microsoft also, recently the EU had opened a formal investigation against Microsoft for bundling its Teams product to its popular Microsoft 365 office suite. In the US, the FDA and the FTC, along with some states have filed cases against Google for anti-competitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets. They have also commenced cases against Apple, including very recently for monopolization of smartphone markets. The FTC has also brought cases in court to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but that attempt has repeatedly failed. And there have been similar developments in South Korea, and in Japan as well.

In India, you are familiar with the developments, the Competition Commission has ruled against Google in the Android OS case, and in the Google Play case, and earlier in the Bharat Matrimony case. But not only the big tech, you must have heard that even the domestic technical companies have been facing attacks from other parties such as Makemytrip, Ola, Uber and also Flipkart and Amazon. In Makemytrip you must have noticed that there was a penalty and a ruling against Makemytrip. There have been a number of such instances where the traditional businesses are protesting or objecting to the practices of the tech companies, even the Indian tech companies, hotel companies had complaints against OYO and Airbnb. Taxi companies had complaints against Ola and Uber. Restaurants had issues with the food delivery companies like Swiggy and Zomato. Kirana shops have been complaining against the e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The CCI did inquire into number of these complaints, such as against Swiggy and Zomato, but most of these complaints have not succeeded so far.

It is not uncommon that when new developments take place in technology, or in policy, the affected parties, strongly oppose them. In the 1990s, I remember when our domestic economy was being opened up, the Indian industry strongly opposed the new policies, their complaint was that the entry allowed to foreign businesses will lead to the death of domestic industries, but liberalization was an idea, whose time had come, and there was no going back. The Indian businesses had to accept the new challenges and thrive in the midst of those new challenges. Today, Indian businesses are better off from the liberalization policies and have themselves grown to global size. So, also perhaps those who are opposing the various practices of big tech, and of the domestic tech companies will learn to survive and grow in the midst of these new developments.

As we know, unfortunately, some of these controversies tend to acquire a political colour. When say, smaller enterprises in large numbers complain against the larger tech companies, when domestic companies protest against foreign rivals, or when political leaders themselves resent the economic clout acquired by the large companies, not only in India but for example in the EU and USA. But it is important that the enforcement authorities, the technical authorities, stay away from political pressure and act only on the merits of the case, which is ultimately to the benefit of the local economy. Many experts have been critical of the competition authorities’ approach in analysing the practices of the big tech. According to them, the authorities need to have a better appreciation of the business models of the technical companies, including the big tech companies. The experts also hold that the competition agencies need to attach more weightage to the consumer benefits flowing from these companies. They further are of the view that competition authorities are using only traditional tools for the traditional markets to analyze high tech companies, which is not as it should be. Their contention is that digital markets differ from the traditional businesses in several ways. One, the internet has abolished distances and reduced the cost of interaction between the service provider and the recipient. This facilitates immense economies of scale, allowing the tech companies to expand without substantial additional costs once the basic technology infrastructure has been established by them. Secondly, the technology allows them to simultaneously provide services to different groups of customers, example, as you know the users and the advertisers, and enables them to interact with each other. This results, as we know, in multi-sided platforms. Hence, their delivery of service is organized quite differently from the traditional businesses. Thirdly, the digital technologies allow firms to gather real-time data, real-time information on the users about their preferences in the products and services. These insights enable the tech companies to, in real-time, to customize their services to the individual consumers and continuously improve and upgrade the quality of their service.

In fact, digital companies compete more on quality than on price, as we know, which is different from the case of traditional markets. On the one side of the market, they may have zero pricing. The attraction for them lies in attracting additional users or eyeballs and reaping the data that comes with them. Going forward, it is likely that this advantage may be even more pronounced with the advent of artificial intelligence, enabling these companies to better train their algorithms and thereby provide yet better quality and more personalized services. Hence, in their case, zero pricing cannot be classified as a predatory practice under competition law. In fact, zero pricing may be a profit-maximizing strategy. Further, the tech companies are able to harness their modular technology to provide a bundle of connected services on their platforms that maximizes the value of these services to the users. In this way, they are able to develop an entire ecosystem of services. You all know, for example, some years back, Amazon started off as an online book retailer, but soon it began to retail thousands of other products and also develop a huge ecosystem of complementary services like gaming, video, payment solutions, and so on. Similarly, Google has developed a vast service-based ecosystem around its Android operating system, which is freely available to users, comprising services like search, mail, maps, cloud service, and the rest. Also, Apple can be viewed as a multi-device-based ecosystem, which offers access to several devices and services. Similar is the case with other Indian digital companies. These examples serve to illustrate how dynamic the digital markets are, where the technology is being innovated, and newer services are being offered all the time.

In fact, innovation and technological development are the typical features of the digital market. One may expect that with the advent of generative AI, the markets can undergo unforeseen and exciting changes. Newer challenges would emerge, as they are doing now, and yesterday’s champions may be hard-put to retain their preeminent position of today. I recently read an article by Frédéric Jenny. You people may have heard his name. He was a judge of the French Supreme Court and earlier the vice-chief of the French authority. He was the first economist, in fact, to be appointed to the French Supreme Court. Jenny has drawn attention to the differing characteristics of digital markets and how he believes that the traditional tools of competition analysis may not be suitable for analyzing digital markets. In fact, this is a very well-researched article, and those of you who are interested may like to go through it. I have relied quite a bit also on this article in this talk that I have prepared. He has opined that the static analysis relied on by competition authorities may also not be adequate to assess the dynamic and technology-driven digital markets. He has quoted business economists who have said that since technologies and customer needs evolve all the time, sometimes later entrants may often be at an advantage over existing competitors. A stark example is the example of BlackBerry, how it led to its demise when other manufacturers came up. Jenny has stated that the technical barriers to entry in the tech sector are sort of overplayed and may not be the most crucial element explaining the dominance of a few successful platforms like Amazon or Apple or Google. The design of these platforms and their organizational capabilities may be equally important factor in their success. It may also be noted that competition between rivals may be within an ecosystem or it may be between ecosystems. There is a Google ecosystem and there is the Apple ecosystem. There is competition at this level also, and competition authorities sometimes make the mistake of ignoring the competition between ecosystems and focusing also on individual markets within the ecosystem. They have also been criticized for killer acquisitions resorted to by the big tech players.

Many economists and business leaders have demanded that authorities should analyze the counterfactual. For example, would the target of the acquisition left on its own have risen to become a successful rival? Would its services have been able to reach the markets on a wide scale on their own strength? Or is it that the acquisition has in fact enabled the target to achieve the far wider markets than what it could have done on its own? That is to say, let’s say one of these startups was not acquired, would it ever have reached that kind of level? Would it have been able to deliver its services to such a vast population? And is it not a business strategy in fact of many startups to reach a level where they become a valuable target? Their very business strategy is to become so good, so valuable that maybe a Google or Amazon would like to acquire them. Enterprises employ all sorts of clever or innovative ways to compete and maximize profits. Unlike in traditional markets, their business models might differ in the digital market and yet they would be competing with each other. For example, the business model of Apple is different from Google, but they are competitors in the market for mobiles. Only in a proper, and this is important, only in a proper case-by-case inquiry can the businesses explain their practices and how these maximize consumer experiences and benefits. Thus, under competition law, the inquiry has to be case-specific. No one can defend the indefensible, and if law is being breached, action has to be taken, whether it is Apple or Google or anybody else. But what may be grossly unacceptable in one case may be completely reasonable in another case. For example, zero pricing. It may be predatory in one market, but it may not be predatory at all. Hence, a blanket ban on large companies would be unjustified and even counterproductive as it may curb business initiatives and innovation.

So, confronted with the so-called abuse of dominance by the big tech, authorities in some jurisdictions have veered to enacting new laws to deal with the problem. That is to say, the ex-ante laws that will at the very threshold bar the big giants from undertaking certain kinds of practices. The ex-ante approach would mean that once a company crosses the prescribed thresholds, it would be required to discontinue such practices on its own initiative, failing which it can be directed to discontinue those practices and heavy penalties can be imposed. The most prominent among the ex-ante laws is the Digital Markets Act, the DMA of Europe. Very briefly, the DMA provides that if an enterprise exceeds the laid-down thresholds in size and the number of users, such an enterprise cannot resort to certain prohibited activities such as self-preferencing, tying, preventing users from deleting apps, etc. This has come into effect from the 6th of March in Europe. The UK too has deliberated on this issue and a bill has been introduced in Parliament where it is pending. It is however understood that this bill diverges from the EU DMA in several ways and is designed to be milder and more nuanced and not as heavy-handed as the DMA. In Australia too, the debate has been taking place and the ACCC has made some recommendations on which the government has so far not taken any decision. In the US, Congress had acquired into the issue and recommended two laws to rein in the activities of the big tech. But no law has been introduced so far, even though the Biden administration, as we know, has been much more committed to forceful enforcement of antitrust law than previous administrations. On the other hand, the Biden administration has pursued its objective by launching several cases only under the antitrust law. The objective of the ex-ante laws is the same as of competition law. That is to say, maintain healthy competition in the market. But the approach of the two varies. The guiding principle of competition law has always been non-invasive and it allows rivals to compete to the utmost, to unleash their animal spirits, allowing the better rival to prevail.

It is a standard understanding that competition laws are not to be in a sense proactive. Their job is more like a referee, which is sitting outside the field and is just seeing that the teams can play as hard, as well as they want, but they should not break certain rules. So, that is a kind of role that the competition authorities, which is very different from the role of sector regulators, let’s say, like SEBI or TRAI or anybody else. So, if an entity resorts to practices prohibited under the competition law, then and then only, the interference by the competition authorities is called for. In that case, the law provides that a due inquiry specific to that case should be undertaken by the competition authority before passing any order. The due process would allow a full opportunity to the offending party to justify and defend its practices. On the other hand, in the ex-ante laws, in a manner of speaking, the verdict would have been passed before the inquiries. In light of these considerations, a heavy-handed ex-ante law needs to be reconsidered. Great caution needs to be observed. Blanket prohibitions of certain practices across the board may not be justified and innovation and technological development, along with the multifarious benefits these bring to consumers and to the broader economy. In this respect, the fallout from the DMA has still to be examined. It has only now started this month. We have to see what are the results of that in terms of curbing innovation, in terms of reducing the value of these services to consumers, and so on. Maybe a little patience at our end may also be desirable. We’ll wait and see. This is not the place for specific suggestions, as these suggestions need some further thought. But as a broad principle, we should consider to what extent we can eschew the ex-ante approach in favour of an ex-post route. Perhaps certain provisions can be inserted into our existing competition law. For example, can we add to the list of abuses of dominance given in Section 4 of the Act? Can we strengthen the CCI’s powers to pass interim orders? Because it’s often a criticism that the CCI process takes so long, by that time the damage is done. But if you empower the CCI, which it does have, to pass interim orders, that problem can be taken care of. So, can we strengthen the CCI’s power to pass interim orders? Can we impose strict timelines on the competition commission? And so on and so forth. These specifics can be the subject for a separate discussion. Thank you very much. These are some of the thoughts I’ve placed before you people. Thank you…”

The introduction was edited for clarity based on editorial inputs on 09/04/2024 at 6:48 pm.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read: