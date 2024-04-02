wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Italy Looks to Combat Disinformation by setting up a New National Agency

The agency will work alongside Italy’s intelligence agency and communications authority to monitor information, identify disinformation operations, and provide tools to counter them.

Published

We missed this earlier: The Italian senator Enrico Borghi tabled a bill to create a national agency against disinformation on March 28, according to a report by Decode39. This bill seeks to safeguard Italy from influence operations, such as the misinformation emerging from Russia. Borghi stated that the latest report from the country’s intelligence agency highlighted how Russia continues to pursue a strategy of disinformation in Europe to undermine citizens’ trust in institutions. The agency will work alongside Italy’s intelligence agency and communications authority to monitor information, identify disinformation operations, and provide tools to counter them.

Why it matters:

Borghi’s proposal for a disinformation agency, suggests a trend where governments across the world are trying to set up their own agencies/ bodies to fact-check information. While the intent behind these agencies may be well-meaning, their establishment raises valid concerns about the potential for government overreach and censorship. When the government itself becomes the arbiter of truth, it poses a risk to the principles of free speech and a free press. There is a legitimate question of who will hold these agencies accountable and ensure that they do not abuse their power or engage in selective fact-checking that favors the government’s narrative.

Global context on fact-checking:

Similar to Borgi’s proposal, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the Fact Check Unit (FCU) under the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on March 20, 2024. With this, the social media intermediaries will have to take down any content that is labeled as “fake” or “false” by the government. While this fact-check unit has been currently stayed by the Supreme Court, it has previously been criticized for its impact on the freedom of speech.

Besides India, Singapore is yet another nation to attempt to fact-check information. The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act 2019, empowered an official to deem information, diminishing public information as false and order either its removal or correction. This law has been criticized for its use against members of the opposition, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), and activists. In February this year, the law was used against an opposition leader for his comments about the Singaporean government’s public housing policies. It required him to correct the video he posted about the policies.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Reserve Bank of India To Set Up Digital India Trust Agency To Tackle Illegal Loan App Menace: Report

All digital lending apps need to have the DIGITA approved signature in order to be recognised as authorized apps.

34 seconds ago

eCommerce

Swiggy Instamart Partners with Park+ to Deliver FASTags at Doorstep

Instead of waiting 3-7days, FASTags can now be delivered within minutes through Swiggy Instamart

2 mins ago

News

Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365 worldwide amid antitrust probe

The bundling of Teams and Office 365 was under investigation by the European Commission since 2020.

33 mins ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ