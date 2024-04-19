wordpress blog stats
IT Ministry Introduces Mandatory Security Requirements for CCTV Cameras

Among other things, the security requirements include data encryption and regular review and updated access permissions to reflect personnel changes.

Published

We missed this earlier: On the 9th of April, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) came out with a gazette notification amending the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021 to include essential parameters to be abided by to ensure the security of CCTV systems. The order will come into effect six months from the date of notification in the official gazette, and contains the following requirements:

  1. Physical Security – Use tamper-resistant camera enclosures and locking mechanisms to deter physical tampering
  2. Access Control by Authentication, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and regularly review and update access permissions to reflect personnel changes.
  3. Network Security by employing encryption of data transmission
  4. Software Security by Regular Updates, Disable Unused Features and Strong Password Policies
  5. Penetration Testing: Employ penetration testing to assess the system’s resistance to cyberattacks and address vulnerabilities

A longer list of the essential security requirements is also published alongside the notice. The Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order also known as the Compulsory Registration Order (CRO) prohibits the manufacture, sale or distribution of any electronic goods which do not conform to the standard described in the order. Manufacturers of these products are required to apply for registration from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) after getting their product tested from BIS-recognized labs. Manufacturers of CCTV cameras who wish to distribute their products in India must comply with these requirements.

This development is important given the recent proliferation of CCTV cameras across the country. CCTV cameras are being deployed to handle sensitive biometric information of citizens in public spaces, making stringent security measures all the more important. Earlier this year, the Indian Railways announced its plan to install face-detection CCTV cameras in thousands of railway coaches. This move generated significant criticism, with the Internet Freedom Foundation writing a letter to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, considering it to be a major infringement of the right to privacy. The Lucknow police also announced its intention to manage crowds during election rallies with face-detecting cameras, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

