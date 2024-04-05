wordpress blog stats
India’s IT Minister Says Govt Will Frame New AI Law to Safeguard News Publishers’ Rights: Report

As per reports, the minister has indicated that the Government can either draft an independent legislation or the new mandates will be a part of the Digital India Bill, which will replace the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Published

India’s Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Government will soon come up with a new law on artificial intelligence to protect rights of news publishers and content creators while tackling user harms, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Speaking to the Economic Times, the minister has indicated that the Government can draft an independent legislation, or the new mandates will be a part of the Digital India Bill, which will replace the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Minister highlighted that it is important to protect intellectual property as well as financial and commercial interests of the industry.

“One thought is to form a self-regulatory body…But we don’t think that would be enough. We think that this regulation should be done by legislative method. We have already consulted the industry. After elections, we will launch a formal consultation process and move towards legislation,” the Minister added, as per the report.

News organisations seek copyright protection against generative AI:

The Minister’s statement comes at a time when Indian news organisations have also begun rallying for copyright protections in view of increasing use of generative AI for content creation. In January this year, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), an association representing at least 17 Indian digital media organisations, wrote to the Central Government seeking copyright protection rules against generative AI models.

Reportedly, the body made representations to the MeitY and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) pushing for changes in India’s platform-governing Information Technology Rules 2021. Primarily, the organisations are seeking to ensure fair compensation for use of their news content to train AI models.

Government emphasises on the rights of Indian publishers: Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar pointed out at the DNPA Conclave in February that the scraping of content by generative artificial intelligence (AI) is an important existential question. Chandrasekhar was of the view that as a matter of principle, the content creator has the right to whatever value comes out of the monetisation of their content, irrespective of such content being paywalled or not.

The MoS indicated that the Government is yet to discuss the ways in which such rights of the content creators can be protected in law. He also stated that the ongoing legal battle between OpenAI and the New York Times about the issue of content scraping would be a defining case on the rights of digital news platforms or of those creating content for public consumption.

During the same conference, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also addressed the concerns of the news publishers’ regarding loss of revenues to Big Tech companies. The Minister informed that the Government will soon bring in policy interventions related to digital marketing and digital advertisement. He also emphasised that the Government will address challenges that go beyond the scope of the publishers to resolve and will support the industry with future policy interventions.

