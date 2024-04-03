Inter-ministry committee calls for ‘whole govt approach’ to AI regulation, will involve all ministries

A committee composed of members of different ministries has advised the government to follow an inter ministerial approach towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance. The committee submitted a report last month to the government in which it recommended a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to regulating AI. This means that every ministry will have a role in deploying and regulating AI through an inter-ministerial body.

The committee consisted of representatives from various ministries such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and NITI Aayog. The submission also contained proposed provision for companies to disclose any harm caused to users by their AI platform or model.

The Indian government had previously announced an IndiaAI mission, providing 10,000 crore rupees to develop and implement AI systems in India. As part of the mission, the government would seek to identify areas or processes where they could implement AI in critical government operations.

The Government also carried out a case study across ministries through a dedicated expert group to identify potential use cases. The exercise is intended to make AI use faster and more user-friendly, in the process easing the workload of the government. The upcoming Digital India Bill, which will be released after the elections, is also believed to have dedicated chapters on AI, blockchain and quantum computing.

This is similar to the United States government’s decision to appoint Chief AI officers in all federal agencies, which will be responsible for safe AI deployment. The policy requires agencies to identify and manage AI safety risks and establish safeguards, ensure transparency with regards to AI use and remove unnecessary barriers towards innovation.

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!