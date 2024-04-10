Intel To Take On Nvidia With New AI Chip ‘Gaudi 3’

A significant change is going to happen in the AI chip market as Intel has unveiled plans to introduce a new AI chip called Gaudi 3 to take on Nvidia’s dominance in the market, according to a LiveMint report.

The updated chip, set to be widely available in the third quarter of this year, aims to boost performance in two critical areas: training AI systems and running the running the final software. The earlier versions of Intel’s Gaudi AI chip failed to make any gain in market share, and the company is hopeful of making an impact with the new improved version of Gaudi.

What’s new in the Gaudi 3 AI chip?

As per Intel’s assessment, the Gaudi 3 AI chip is being touted as the answer to Nvidia’s current H100 accelerator as it can compete with the Nvidia product in speed and power efficiency. The chipmaker claims that the Gaudi 3 will train certain types of AI models 1.7 times faster and be 1.5 times better at running the finished software. However, despite the assurances from Intel, the product is expected to perform slightly behind Nvidia’s upcoming H200 chip in some areas, revealed the LiveMint article.

A Reuters article suggested that Intel has said that its new Gaudi 3 chip can train specific large language models at a 50% quicker rate than Nvidia’s prior generation H100 processor. Additionally, it has been reported that for some of the models Intel tested, the new AI chip can compute generative AI responses through the inference process faster than H100 chips.

The Reuters report further revealed that the Gaudi 3 AI chip is going to be available to server builders like Supermicro (SMCI.O) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise by the second quarter of 2023, and the chip is a fusion of two main processor chips, making it faster than the earlier version of Gaudi.

Earlier in April this year, Microsoft also revealed that it’s working on its own AI chip called Athena, which the tech giant hoped will perform better than those externally bought and reduce the company’s operating costs.

Gaudi 3 to better Intel’s prospects

The Gaudi 3 comes as a response to the booming demand for AI services, which has sent tech companies scrambling for these specialized accelerator chips. The broader market for corporate spending on generative AI gear is expected to increase from $40 billion in 2024 to $151 billion in 2027, according to Intel’s market research.

Nvidia’s data center revenue has exceeded $47 billion in the past 12 months, and analysts estimate that the company’s data center revenue will top $95 billion in its current fiscal year. Intel’s challenge will be to carve out a significant share of this lucrative market with its new Gaudi 3 chip, says the LiveMint report.

