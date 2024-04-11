Infosys and Intel Strengthen Partnership to Boost Enterprise Adoption of Generative AI

Indian IT services giant Infosys and global semiconductor leader Intel have announced an expanded partnership to drive the adoption of generative AI technologies among enterprises worldwide, as per a press release by Infosys on April 10.

The collaboration will see the launch of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first platform that will integrate Intel’s hardware and software solutions, including Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi accelerators, and Intel Core Ultra Processors.

This integration is aimed at making it easier for businesses to adopt generative AI applications while ensuring they adhere to emerging AI governance standards like AI guardrails. In addition to integrating its AI platform with Intel software, Infosys will be using the chipmaker’s AI training assets to upskill their employees on the Intel product portfolio so that generative AI can be made available to customers across industries, said Infosys in the press release.

The tech giant said the collaboration “will help democratize AI by bringing open standards in AI hardware and software stack across edge, core, and cloud computing”.

Incidentally, Intel announced recently that they are planning to introduce an improved version of the Gaudi AI chip called ‘Gaudi 3’ to boost performance in two critical areas: training AI systems and running the final software. Gaudi 3 will train certain types of AI models 1.7 times faster and be 1.5 times better at running the finished software, revealed Intel.

Infosys Topaz fully aligned with Intel products

According to Balakrishna D R, Executive Vice President at Infosys, the Infosys Topaz offerings are designed to align with Intel’s core stack “AI Everywhere” strategy, to assist enterprises in becoming “AI-first” and accelerating their business value through leading-edge AI solutions.