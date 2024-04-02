India’s Broadband User Base Hit 911 Million Mark in January

Broadband connections in India grew by 0.72% going from 904.54 million to 911.03 million between December 2023 and January 2024, according to the monthly telecom subscription data put out by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Of these, wired broadband connections had the most significant growth, rising by 1.37%, which was followed by mobile device users (phones and dongles) which grew by 0.69%. Fixed wireless connections continue to see a decline month after month, going from 0.91 million in December to 0.87 million in January. Key Observations from the data: Urban wireless teledensity experiences a decline: Urban wireless teledensity decreased from 127.88% at the end of December 2023 to 127.79% at the end of January 2024. By comparison, rural wireless teledensity has seen an increase, going from 58.26% to 58.43% in the same period. BSNL led the subscriber addition in the wired segment: Within the wired broadband segment, BSNL emerged as the company gaining the most subscribers this month at 368,718 subscribers, followed by Reliance Jio which gained 241, 755 subscribers. Within the wireless segment, Jio was the company gaining the most subscribers at 4,178,692 subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel at 752,853 subscribers. In contrast to its performance in the wired segment, BSNL lost 1,181,783 wireless subscribers. Airtel regains active wireless subscribers: Active wireless subscribers as a percentage of Airtel's total subscriber base, went from 98.90% in December 2023, to 99.64% in January, marking an end to the drop in active wireless subscribers that the company began experiencing in…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.