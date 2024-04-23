Video: Here’s What You Need to Know About the Recent Censorship of Indian News Channels on YouTube

Recently, Indian YouTube news channels like Bolta Hindustan and National Dastak received an email from YouTube stating that their channels have been blocked under the directions from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). Additionally, channels like Lokhit India and Indus News TV also received demonetisation notices from YouTube.

Under what law is the government empowered to initiate blocking notices for online content? Can the government block entire channels instead of individual videos? How do these censorship measures impact online freSharve speech and expression? MediaNama journalist Sharveya Parasnis explores these questions and explains what really happened with the channels, in this video.

