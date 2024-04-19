Video: Are Indian news publishers right in demanding copyright protection against generative AI models?

India’s Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Government will soon come up with a new law on artificial intelligence to protect rights of news publishers and content creators while tackling user harms.

Speaking to the Economic Times, the minister has indicated that the Government can draft an independent legislation, or the new mandates will be a part of the Digital India Bill, which will replace the Information Technology Act, 2000. The Minister highlighted that it is important to protect intellectual property as well as financial and commercial interests of the industry.

The Minister’s statement comes at a time when Indian news organisations have also begun rallying for copyright protections in view of increasing use of generative AI for content creation. In January this year, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), an association representing at least 17 Indian digital media organisations, wrote to the Central Government seeking copyright protection rules against generative AI models.

Reportedly, the body made representations to the MeitY and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) pushing for changes in India’s platform-governing Information Technology Rules 2021. Primarily, the organisations are seeking to ensure fair compensation for use of their news content to train AI models.

The Indian government has been stressing on the rights of Indian publishers on various occasions, whether its advertising revenue or now AI. Is new legislation required for AI though? What could be done alternatively to protect the intellectual property of news organisations? MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa talks about the complexities of AI training and its potential impact on news publishers.

Watch the full video to know more:

