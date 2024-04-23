India's Finance Ministry has notified an amendment to the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy which allows for 100% FDI in the space sector. This amendment had been approved by the Union Cabinet in February with the intent that it would lead to increased investment in Indian space companies. What's so different about the new FDI policy? Under India’s present FDI policy, there are two routes for foreign investment in the country — the automatic route and the government route. Investment in the establishment and operation of satellites is only permitted through the government route. This means that for the infusion of any foreign investment in satellites, companies would have to obtain prior government approval regardless of the amount or extent of the investment. Furthermore, this route also requires that when such a company commences business or makes downstream investment, it must comply with the relevant sectoral conditions on entry route, conditionalities, and caps. Now, up to 74% investment in satellite manufacturing and operation, satellite data products, and ground segments and user segments can be done through the automatic route. Similarly, 49% of investment in launch vehicles and associated systems or subsystems, creation of spaceports for launching and receiving spacecraft can be done through the automatic route and 100% investment in manufacturing of components and systems/sub-systems for satellites, ground segment and user segment would now be under the automatic route. What the FDI amendment means for Starlink: The notification comes soon after Elon Musk, the founder of the satellite communication service Starlink,…
India’s Space Market cleared for 100% FDI, here’s what it means for companies like Starlink
Starlink’s plans to to conduct its trials in India were earlier stalled by the Indian govt as the company did not have the necessary permissions to operate in India. That could change with the new amendment.
