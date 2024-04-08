India and European Union Announce Joint Call for High-Performance Computing Proposals

In a move to strengthen technological cooperation between India and the European Union, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced a joint call for proposals on high-performance computing (HPC) along with EuroHPC, the European joint undertaking for HPC, according to a report by Business Standard.

While EuroHPC issued the joint call earlier in February and is open for submission till May 7, 2024, MeiTy announced the call this week with a deadline for submission until June 7, 2024. The move seeks to foster research and development in high-performance computing and facilitate partnerships between the two regions in several key areas of research, including bioinformatics, natural hazards, and climate change.

While EuroHPC has defined the key outcome of the project as “enabling European stakeholders to enhance HPC applications and codes in academic and industrial cases of interest for Europe and India in the identified priority domains,” MeiTy said, “the collaboration between India and the EU in HPC will help to address the challenges faced by both sides in the implementation of HPC systems.”

The joint initiative aims to promote the development of HPC technologies and enable reciprocal access to advanced supercomputing facilities in India and Europe.

Focus of the High-Performance Computing Project

Proposals submitted under the call should focus on optimizing specific applications and software codes, accompanied by a comprehensive development plan, clear timelines, key performance indicators, and demonstrable cooperative benefits.

The announcement also emphasized that the majority of resources should be allocated to technical tasks, with the potential for supplementary activities such as knowledge exchange.

According to the Business Standard report, cooperation on HPC was discussed during the Working Group meeting of “Strategic Technologies, Digital Governance, and Digital Connectivity” under the India-EU Trade and Technology Council in 2023. The joint call follows India and the EU’s agreement to deepen technological cooperation on quantum and HPC during the India-EU Leaders’ Summit in 2021.

