India’s Election Commission Asks X to Takedown Political Tweets, Platform Calls for Transparency Regarding Censorship Orders

Microblogging platform X has published a post spotlighting takedown orders issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) against posts containing political speech shared by elected politicians, political parties and candidates. X stated that it disagrees with these orders and has called for transparency by the ECI regarding such actions.

“In compliance with the orders, we have withheld these posts for the remainder of the election period; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts and political speech in general,” X stated.

Sharing the takedown orders with the article, X also informed that it has notified the affected users and has asked the ECI to publish all future takedown orders.

Under what rule or law has the ECI asked X to takedown tweets?

As per the orders shared by X, the ECI argued that the tweets in question have violated Clause (2) of Part I of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the guidance of political parties and candidates. The Clause (2) reads as:

“Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”

The ECI further stated that the tweets also violated paragraph 9 (iii) of the Commissioner’s advisory to all national and state-recognised political parties on March 1, 2024, which reads as:

“No aspect of the private life, not connected with the public activities, of the leaders or workers of other parties is to be criticised. Low level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made.”

The ECI added that X is a signatory to the Voluntary Code of Ethics signed by platforms ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and that participant platforms are required to take “expeditious action” on legal requests made by the ECI. The Voluntary Code of Ethics adopted by the ECI and social media platforms, which has no legal force, requires platforms to develop effective mechanisms for the ECI to report violations on platforms, initiate swift action against such complaints by the ECI, and train nodal officers about their platforms’ operations, among others actions.

What’s the issue with ECI’s takedown orders?

The ECI had ordered takedown of four tweets one each by the party handle of the YSR Congress Party of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and Samrat Choudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa pointed out, the ECI’s takedown orders are not under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and provisions of the IT Rules, 2021. Unlike Section 69A rules , which mandate confidentiality of the blocking orders, nothing prevents the ECI from exercising transparency while issuing takedown orders and highlighting the violated provisions of the model code of conduct for public information.

Pahwa’s detailed take on the issue:

“Firstly, I’m surprised that Twitter has disclosed this information. What we have seen so far, post the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, that it has stopped making disclosures to the Lumen Database, which was previously a source of such information. By publishing these notices, Twitter helps mitigate accusations of bias or secret compliance with governmental demands, showing that the platform’s actions are in response to legal obligations rather than internal policy choices. This is a welcome move, and Twitter should resume updating the Lumen Database.

Secondly, Twitter is in a position to make these disclosures public in this case because ECI notices aren’t like the notices sent by MEITY under Section 69A, which are essentially bound by secrecy. Those are secret blocking orders, these are not. This difference enables Twitter to be more transparent about disclosures. Twitter’s action sets a precedent for other social media platforms on how to handle similar government requests. This move could lead to industry-wide standards or best practices for dealing with government interventions, especially in politically sensitive contexts.

Thirdly, Twitter is right to ask the ECI to be more transparent about its takedown notices. The ECI has no reason to be secretive about its takedowns, and it should make its decisions available to public scrutiny, and open for criticism. For example, when it comes to takedowns, MEITY has no credibility because of its lack of transparency and accountability to the public. Broad application of such clauses can stifle important political debate, risking the suppression of dissenting voices under the guise of maintaining decorum.

Fourth, this seems to be an action against multiple opposing parties, so it can’t really be seen as a biased move from the ECI. However, one of the tweets appears to be about electoral bonds and so the ECI should explain why it believes this violates the model code of conduct.

Lastly, there’s the question of scale. The effectiveness and fairness of the ECI’s enforcement can vary significantly with scale. I’m reminded of what Shivam Shankar Singh said during our discussion on Deep Fakes and their impact on democracy: that political parties often flood the ECI with complaints, and choke the process. Lets see how many more orders are made public.”

