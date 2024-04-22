The continuation of India’s existing Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (“IT Rules”) framework for regulating content on over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting services is the most ideal way forward, The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said in its comments on the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023. The organization notes the differences between OTT broadcasting services and traditional broadcasting, including the infrastructure used, licensing, and model of transmission, which justify the separate treatment of the two. This argument, it says, is further supported by the recent judgment by the Telecom Disputes and Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) which held that an OTT service is not a TV channel. [Note: MediaNama received IAMAI's comments in response to an RTI request.] Key points of concern raised by the association: Don’t include cloud service providers under internet broadcasting networks: IAMAI seeks clarification on the definition of “Internet broadcasting network” under the bill, arguing that a cloud service provider operating a content distribution network (CDN), may end up falling under the scope of the current definition. OTTs shouldn’t have to comply with compulsory transmission requirements: The bill states that the central government can mandate the broadcasting of certain Doordarshan channels. The association says that there is no clarity on how this mandate will practically apply to OTT services, adding that it fails to take into account the uniqueness of the OTT industry. Don’t make OTTs re-register: The bill says that any person who has been given a registration/license/permission/approval under…
News
IAMAI says OTTs should remain under the regulation of IT Rules, 2021
In its comments on the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023, the Internet and Mobile Association of India, among other things, pointed out that the bill “fails to take into account the uniqueness of the OTT industry” with regard to some of its requirements.
Latest Headlines
- Meta Pauses Threads App in Turkey Over Data Sharing Concerns with Instagram April 24, 2024
- Medium to Enforce AI Transparency, Bars Paywalled AI Content April 24, 2024
- Microsoft Expands Digital Authentication Tools to EU Campaigns April 24, 2024
- Indian Actor Ranveer Singh Files FIR Against His Deepfake Criticising the BJP government April 24, 2024
- GPT-4 capable of autonomously exploiting vulnerabilities in real world systems through security advisories, says study April 24, 2024
Free Reads
News
TCA's order stated that Meta combines the data of users who create Threads profiles based on their Instagram accounts without providing users with a...
News
The new policy will allow general distribution of AI-generated writing that is disclosed and is outside the paywall, but will not be eligible to...
News
Microsoft announces an expansion of its Content Integrity tools to the EU, aiming to secure digital content in political campaigns and news organizations.
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...