IAMAI says OTTs should remain under the regulation of IT Rules, 2021

The continuation of India’s existing Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (“IT Rules”) framework for regulating content on over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting services is the most ideal way forward, The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said in its comments on the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, 2023. The organization notes the differences between OTT broadcasting services and traditional broadcasting, including the infrastructure used, licensing, and model of transmission, which justify the separate treatment of the two. This argument, it says, is further supported by the recent judgment by the Telecom Disputes and Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) which held that an OTT service is not a TV channel. [Note: MediaNama received IAMAI's comments in response to an RTI request.] Key points of concern raised by the association: Don’t include cloud service providers under internet broadcasting networks: IAMAI seeks clarification on the definition of “Internet broadcasting network” under the bill, arguing that a cloud service provider operating a content distribution network (CDN), may end up falling under the scope of the current definition. OTTs shouldn’t have to comply with compulsory transmission requirements: The bill states that the central government can mandate the broadcasting of certain Doordarshan channels. The association says that there is no clarity on how this mandate will practically apply to OTT services, adding that it fails to take into account the uniqueness of the OTT industry. Don’t make OTTs re-register: The bill says that any person who has been given a registration/license/permission/approval under…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.