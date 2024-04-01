GST Authorities Ask MeitY to block 60 online gaming platforms for non-compliance

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities notified more than 60 offshore online gaming platforms to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), requesting the ministry to block these platforms due to their failure to comply with India’s registration laws. As reported by NDTV profit, the authorities had previously notified the Ministry of 110 other gaming platforms for the same reason.

At the 50th GST Council meeting last year in July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the levy of 28% GST on the total game value for online gaming, horse racing, and casinos. This move erased the distinction between gambling and skill-based games (such as rummy or poker). MeitY also amended the IT Rules in April last year, requiring online gaming platforms to adhere to the following rules –

Set up a grievance redressal system

Only host registered games and display verification marks

Be transparent about monetary aspects

Publish random number generation and no bot certificates

Verify user identity (KYC)

Voluntary account verification

Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer

Appoint a nodal contact person

Have a physical contact address in India

Provide any information requested by the government within 24 hours

The online gaming industry had protested against the new tax policy, arguing that it would decimate revenues. “The proposal to charge GST on the full deposit value will reverse the growth trajectory of the industry,” said over 100 online skill-gaming companies in a letter to the Indian government. It also led to a conflict between the Central Government and certain state governments. The Government of Tamil Nadu had passed a law banning online gaming in the state, which stands in contrast to the central government’s decision of regulating the industry. This may lead to a possible legal battle between the two.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!