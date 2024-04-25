Grindr Sued in UK For Sharing HIV Status of Users With Advertising Agencies

Grindr, a dating app targeted towards members of the LGBTQ community, has been sued by users for allegedly sharing their sensitive personal information, including HIV status, with advertising agencies. According to a Guardian report, the lawsuit was filed by law firm Austen Hays in London’s High Court and accuses the dating app of misusing the information of thousands of users.

The firm said that 670 people had signed up to the claim so far, and that thousands more had expressed interest in joining. The claim against Grindr will be focused on the periods before 3 April 2018 and between 25 May 2018 and 7 April 2020, and on the alleged sharing of user data with two advertising companies, without the consent of the users.

The claim also alleges that those companies may have sold the data ahead to other businesses. A Grindr spokesperson told the Guardian, “We are committed to protecting our users’ data and complying with all applicable data privacy regulations, including in the UK. We are proud of our global privacy program and take privacy extremely seriously. We intend to respond vigorously to this claim, which appears to be based on a mischaracterisation of practices from more than four years ago, prior to early 2020.”

This is not the first time that the app has been accused of sharing sensitive health data with advertising companies. In 2018, Grindr was found to have shared HIV status, alongside test dates, GPS data, phone IDs, and email addresses with specific sites with two third party companies that helped “optimise” the app. The data was also transmitted without encryption. Furthermore, in 2021 the dating platform was fined $11.7 million in Norway for a similar reason which involved the illegal disclosure of personal data to advertising firms.

Last year, the UK introduced the Data Protection And Digital Information Bill, intended to streamline existing data protection laws.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!