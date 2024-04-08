wordpress blog stats
Google Settlement in Major Privacy Case Valued At 5 billion, here are the concessions made

Filed in June 2020, the class-action lawsuit alleged that Google was tracking the browsing data of millions of users even in Incognito mode, a fact that was unknown to users.

With inputs from Vallari Sanzgiri

Google has agreed to delete billions of data records collected from users’ private browsing history due to a settlement worth over $5 billion in concessions in a major privacy lawsuit, revealed court documents filed on the 1st April. Filed in June 2020, the class-action lawsuit alleged that Google was tracking the browsing data of millions of users even in Incognito mode, a fact that was unknown to users.

Prior to this, Google had rewritten the Incognito mode disclaimer for Canary, its browser for developers, to include more information about how Google or the websites visited collect user data.

Google’s initial statement was that it “disputes the claims and plans to defend itself vigorously against them” and moved to dismiss the case. After the company’s motion to dismiss was denied by the court, the plaintiffs filed for document discovery and compelled it to produce over 9 lakh documents totalling more than 5.8 million pages. These documents included employee admissions that characterised Incognito as “effectively a lie” and plaintiff data obtained from the company showed that Google had stored user browsing data in Incognito mode with unique identifiers, a fact which it tried to hide. Google was also sanctioned more than once by the presiding judge for discovery misconduct and resisting disclosure of key evidence.

Eventually, Google and the plaintiffs were able to reach a settlement before the case went to trial, the details of which are given below.

Changes to Google’s disclosures: Google agreed to rewrite its disclosures to inform users that the company “collects private browsing data, including by explicitly disclosing that fact in its Privacy Policy and on the Incognito Splash Screen that automatically appears at the beginning of every Incognito session.” The settlement order said Google has already begun implementing these changes, without waiting for final court approval.

What was the grievance: As per the petitioners, Google employees for years wanted to fix the disclosures, but they were repeatedly shut down by Google management. In 2013, employees stressed the need to “simplify” the Incognito Splash Screen, lamenting the “incorrect conclusions” that users drew from it.

In 2019, employees proposed to redesign the Splash Screen to clarify that Incognito does not provide privacy from “Google.” However, rather than expressly disclose Incognito’s limitations, Google continued using “really fuzzy, hedging language that is almost more damaging,” as per an email from CMO Lorraine Twohill to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Deletion and remediation of private browsing data: Google agreed to the demand regarding accountability and relief for Google’s past conduct. It agreed to delete and/or remediate billions of data records that reflect class members’ private browsing activities, including data Google collected during the class period from private browsing sessions.

The data deletion and remediation obligations apply to “data older than nine months,” and these obligations take effect upon approval of the settlement or within 275 days of Google making the required disclosure changes, whichever is later.

For the data-remediation process, Google must delete information that makes private browsing data identifying. Google will mitigate this data by partially redacting IP addresses and generalizing user agent strings, which addresses one of Plaintiffs’ re-identification theories supported by their technical expert.

Limits on future data collection: As per the settlement, Google will, for the next five years, maintain a change to Incognito mode that enables Incognito users to block third-party cookies by default. This change is important given Google has used third-party cookies to track users in Incognito mode on non-Google websites, according to the court document. This requirement ensures additional privacy for Incognito users going forward, while limiting the amount of data Google collects from them.

Removal of private-browsing detection bits: Google must delete the private browsing detection bits that Plaintiffs uncovered, which Google was (twice) sanctioned for concealing. As a result, Google will no longer track people’s choice to browse privately.

No release of monetary claims: Consistent with the Court’s certification order, Plaintiffs insisted on retaining class members’ rights to sue Google individually for damages. That option is important given the significant statutory damages available under the federal and state wiretap statutes. These claims remain available for every single class member, and a very large number of class members recently filed and are continuing to file complaints in California state court individually asserting those damages claims in their individual capacities.

The total valuation of the relief and settlement obtained was valued by the plaintiffs at $5 billion.

The settlement in question is a significant step in requiring dominant technology companies to be honest in their representations to users about how the companies collect and employ user data, and to delete and remediate data collected. Plaintiffs secured a groundbreaking settlement that yields substantial benefits for every single class member.

