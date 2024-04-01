wordpress blog stats
Google to suspend political ads in South Korea ahead of general election

The ban of political ads in South Korea is the first since Google’s banning of similar political ads after the 2020 US presidential election.

What’s the news?

Google has decided to suspend all political advertisements in South Korea ahead of their upcoming general elections in April, the Korea Times reported. The suspension appears to be an attempt at preventing the dissemination of misinformation and curbing voter bias. Sources said that Google posted a notice claiming that the ban will apply to all platforms owned by Google including YouTube, Google Search, and the Google Play Store.

 Why it matters?

South Korea will have its general election on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, adding itself to the long list of countries having major elections in 2024. With this year being described as one of the biggest years in elections, many big tech companies have taken note of the potential consequences of misinformation. However, banning political advertisements may be a new addition to Google’s policies on preventing the spread of misinformation. Google has banned political advertisements in the past like the ban following the US Presidential election in 2020. The move came after the unrest in the U.S. Capitol building. In the wake of the event, Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai said, “The internet, as a whole, needs to come to terms with what kind of information can spread. There’s more to do on our side.” Following this, Google banned political advertisements in the Philippines in the run-up to their election in 2021. The Philippines, in particular, has been noted to have a history of widespread political misinformation online. In addition to these, Google had also previously banned political advertisements before Canada‘s federal election in 2019 and before Singapore’s elections in 2020. Thus, it is yet to be seen if, in 2024, Google will continue to ban political ads with other countries, such as India, headed for elections.

Google’s Political Advertisement Policy in India

 Google’s regulations in India for political advertisers require advertisers  “to undergo an identity verification process, provide a pre-certificate issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) or anyone authorized by the ECI for each election and they want to run where necessary and have in-ad disclosures that clearly show who paid for the ad.”Additionally, Google also provides a “Google Ads Transparency Centre” that compiles all election ads in a searchable hub that provides insights into who the advertisers are, where they are located, and how much is spent on the ads, to provide greater transparency on advertisements. Further in 2023, Google announced that political advertisers would have to “prominently disclose” within the content of their ads if they are using AI-generated or synthetic content.

