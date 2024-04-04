US State Florida set to implement a bill that would restrict social media usage of teenagers

The US state of Florida has barred those under the age of 14 from creating social media accounts under its HB3 bill which was signed by the state’s governor Ron DeSantis on March 26. Under this bill, social media platforms would have to terminate the accounts of any of their users who are under the age of 14, including those accounts that the platform “treats or categorizes” as belonging to someone under the age of 14 for targeting content or advertising. The account holder would be provided a 90-day period to dispute any account termination.

Social media platforms must also—

Allow those under 14 or the confirmed parent of an under-14 account holder to request account termination.

Permanently delete all personal information related to the terminated account, unless there are legal requirements to maintain certain information.

Further, any 14 or 15-year-old who wants to have a social media account would only be allowed to make one if their parent or guardian has consented to it. The social media platform must terminate any account belonging to a 14/15-year-old, or any account that the platform categorizes to be held by this age group, if the account holder’s parent/guardian has not consented to its creation. If a court enjoins (prevents the enforcement of) the parental consent provision under the bill, then the accounts of 14/15-year-olds will be terminated. Users in this age group and their parents would also be allowed to request account terminations. Any violation of this will be deemed an “unfair and deceptive trade practice” for which the Florida Department of Legal Affairs can charge the social media platform $50,000 in civil penalties per violation.

The bill also allows minors whose accounts were improperly allowed/maintained in violation of the age rules to sue the platform and potentially recover up to $10,000 plus legal fees. The account holder must file a lawsuit for the maintenance of an account in violation of the act within 1 year of learning about the violation.

What constitutes a social media platform under the bill?

The bill defines social media platforms as an online forum, website or application that meets all of these criteria:

Allows users to upload content or view the activity of other users

10% of the platform’s daily active users are made up of those younger than the age of 16. Such users must spend an average of 2 hours on the platform either during the past 12 months or if the platform is less than a year old then in the past month.

Employs algorithms that analyze user data to select content

Has addictive features like— Infinite scrolling (continuously loading content, use of pages with no breaks) Push notifications Displays interactive metrics (likes, shares or reposts) Auto-play for videos Live streaming or a function that allows users to advertise live video content in real-time



Notably, online services whose exclusive functions are email or direct messaging (including pictures and videos ) between the sender and receiver without publicly posting the content to other users.

Are any other platforms required to comply with the bill?

Any commercial entity that knowingly publishes materials harmful to minors on a website/application must either use standard age verification or anonymous age verification to ensure that the content is only accessible to those 18 years of age or older. The person wishing to access such a website or application can choose which age verification method they want to avail.

Any violation of the age verification provision will fall under the category of deceptive trade practice for which the Department of Legal Affairs can collect a fine of $50,000 per violation and reasonable attorney fees and court costs from the platform.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This age verification requirement does not apply to—

Any bona fide news or public interest broadcast and does not affect news gathering organizations.

Any internet service provider, search engine, or cloud service provider. Neither of these will be considered violative of the bill solely for providing access to a website.

How will age verification be carried out as per the bill?

The bill defines “standard age verification” as any commercially reasonable age verification method approved by the commercial entity. Anonymous age verification under the bill means a commercially reasonable method used by a government agency or a business for the purpose of age verification which is conducted by a nongovernmental independent third party organized under the laws of a state which:

Has its principal place of business in the US

Is not owned or controlled by a company in a foreign country, the government of a foreign country or any other entity formed in a foreign country

Third parties conducting anonymous age verification must not retain personal identifying information used to verify age, once the verification has been completed. They must also not use this information for verifying age for any other purpose other than for accessing a particular website/platform. They must keep this information anonymous and not communicate this information with any other person. Third parties must also protect the personal identifying information from unauthorized or illegal access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure through reasonable security practices.

Third parties conducting anonymous age verification on behalf of a commercial entity would also be subject to a $50,000 fine per violation and reasonable attorney fees and court costs.

Why it matters:

Implementation of parental consent regulations has proven to be a challenge, not just in the US but also in India. Just like the Florida bill, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP) also has provisions for parental consent . The DPDP Act requires platforms to obtain verifiable parental consent before processing the data of anyone under the age of 18. To find out who is under 14 (or under 18 as is the case with the DPDP Act) and who isn’t, everyone would have to verify their age, leading to an unnecessary amount of public surveillance.

It must be noted that the Florida bill has not clearly defined the age verification methods that will be implemented. Some age verification methods like document uploads or biometrics raise significant privacy issues. The bill also doesn’t contain any data protection measures that would help prevent the harms posed by these data collection activities. Many have pointed out that age verification practices make it nearly impossible to use online services anonymously. As such the age verification proposed by the bill could threaten the freedom of expression of human rights activists, whistleblowers and journalists.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!